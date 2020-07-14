All apartments in New York
Find more places like 11 East 7th street 3R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
11 East 7th street 3R
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

11 East 7th street 3R

11 E 7th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

11 E 7th St, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Village 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 127228

2 BEDROOM**AMAZING DEAL WONT LAST**GREAT LOCATION: EAST VILLAGE**
This is a true 2 bedroom located in the heart of the East Village. The apartment is as spacious as it gets and is designed to be comfortable while also accessible to maximum amount of natural light that blesses the apartment through its nice windows! The Kitchen is newly improved upon and comes with stainless steel appliances to provide your apartment with a sleek finish!

The building is located in the great East Village area near many restaurants and retail. The building is also near the 6, R, W, Q and L trains.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/127228
Property Id 127228

(RLNE5856265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 East 7th street 3R have any available units?
11 East 7th street 3R doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 East 7th street 3R have?
Some of 11 East 7th street 3R's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 East 7th street 3R currently offering any rent specials?
11 East 7th street 3R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 East 7th street 3R pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 East 7th street 3R is pet friendly.
Does 11 East 7th street 3R offer parking?
No, 11 East 7th street 3R does not offer parking.
Does 11 East 7th street 3R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 East 7th street 3R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 East 7th street 3R have a pool?
No, 11 East 7th street 3R does not have a pool.
Does 11 East 7th street 3R have accessible units?
No, 11 East 7th street 3R does not have accessible units.
Does 11 East 7th street 3R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 East 7th street 3R has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College