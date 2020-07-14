11 East 7th street 3R

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

East Village 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 127228



2 BEDROOM**AMAZING DEAL WONT LAST**GREAT LOCATION: EAST VILLAGE**

This is a true 2 bedroom located in the heart of the East Village. The apartment is as spacious as it gets and is designed to be comfortable while also accessible to maximum amount of natural light that blesses the apartment through its nice windows! The Kitchen is newly improved upon and comes with stainless steel appliances to provide your apartment with a sleek finish!



The building is located in the great East Village area near many restaurants and retail. The building is also near the 6, R, W, Q and L trains.

