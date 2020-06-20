11 E 36th St

Amenities
NO FEE Must See Renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom (Already Flexed) with DOORMAN, GYM, ROOF DECK, and Washer Dryer in Unit!
Video Tour below (copy & paste to URL):
https://youtu.be/uSg21KhnAvs
Apartment Details:
-4 Queen Size Bedrooms
-2 Full Bathrooms
-Large Living Room with Great Open TV/Seating Area
-Open Kitchen with Sub-Zero Fridge
-Stainless Steel Kuppersbusch Appliances
-Breakfast Bar and Calacatta Marble Counter
-Bosch Washer and Dryer in Unit!
-11 Foot Ceilings
-Wide Plank Oak Floors
-Over-sized windows
Building Amenities Include:
-24-hour doorman
-Rooftop Gym
-Amazing Furnished Roof Deck with Direct Empire State Building views!
-Centrally located with easy access to Grand Central, Herald Square, the Empire State Building, Bryant Park and various subway lines.
7/1 Availability!