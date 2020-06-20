All apartments in New York
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:44 PM

11 E 36th St

11 East 36th Street · (212) 753-7702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 East 36th Street, New York, NY 10016
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
NO FEE Must See Renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom (Already Flexed) with DOORMAN, GYM, ROOF DECK, and Washer Dryer in Unit!

Video Tour below (copy & paste to URL):

https://youtu.be/uSg21KhnAvs

Apartment Details:

-4 Queen Size Bedrooms
-2 Full Bathrooms
-Large Living Room with Great Open TV/Seating Area
-Open Kitchen with Sub-Zero Fridge
-Stainless Steel Kuppersbusch Appliances
-Breakfast Bar and Calacatta Marble Counter
-Bosch Washer and Dryer in Unit!
-11 Foot Ceilings
-Wide Plank Oak Floors
-Over-sized windows

Building Amenities Include:

-24-hour doorman
-Rooftop Gym
-Amazing Furnished Roof Deck with Direct Empire State Building views!
-Centrally located with easy access to Grand Central, Herald Square, the Empire State Building, Bryant Park and various subway lines.

7/1 Availability!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 E 36th St have any available units?
11 E 36th St has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 E 36th St have?
Some of 11 E 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 E 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
11 E 36th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 E 36th St pet-friendly?
No, 11 E 36th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 11 E 36th St offer parking?
No, 11 E 36th St does not offer parking.
Does 11 E 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 E 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 E 36th St have a pool?
No, 11 E 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 11 E 36th St have accessible units?
No, 11 E 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11 E 36th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 E 36th St does not have units with dishwashers.
