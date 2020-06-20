11 E 36th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym

NO FEE Must See Renovated 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom (Already Flexed) with DOORMAN, GYM, ROOF DECK, and Washer Dryer in Unit!



Video Tour below (copy & paste to URL):



https://youtu.be/uSg21KhnAvs



Apartment Details:



-4 Queen Size Bedrooms

-2 Full Bathrooms

-Large Living Room with Great Open TV/Seating Area

-Open Kitchen with Sub-Zero Fridge

-Stainless Steel Kuppersbusch Appliances

-Breakfast Bar and Calacatta Marble Counter

-Bosch Washer and Dryer in Unit!

-11 Foot Ceilings

-Wide Plank Oak Floors

-Over-sized windows



Building Amenities Include:



-24-hour doorman

-Rooftop Gym

-Amazing Furnished Roof Deck with Direct Empire State Building views!

-Centrally located with easy access to Grand Central, Herald Square, the Empire State Building, Bryant Park and various subway lines.



7/1 Availability!