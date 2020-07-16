All apartments in New York
11 East 36th Street
11 East 36th Street

11 East 36th Street · (646) 832-3543
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11 East 36th Street, New York, NY 10016
Garment District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 805 · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
Available immediately. Set in a classic pre-war condo in the heart of Midtown, #805 is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft-style home features high 12'6" vaulted ceilings, amazing eastern light ,wide-plank espresso oak flooring, and oversized windows with bright eastern exposures. The open chefs kitchen sports beautiful marble countertops, tasteful custom cabinetry, a deep sink, and top-of-the-line appliances, including a Kuppersbusch dishwasher, range and stove, a Miele exhaust, and a Sub-Zero fridge. The spacious master bedroom contains an en-suite bathroom boasting a glass-door, stand-in shower and separate Neptune soaking tub, plus Kohler fixtures, stately wood vanities, porcelain tiles, and limestone floors. The second bedroom has a large walk-in closet and 2 windows. Theres a Bosch washer/dryer unit and central air with heat and cooling climate control as well. The Morgan Lofts building features a 24-hour doorman and concierge service, stunning lobbies, two rooftop terraces, a rooftop gym, and an elevator. Centrally located just off Fifth Avenue, residents of this boutique condo can enjoy the finest in dining, nightlife, culture, and, of course, shopping. Bryant Park is just four blocks north, while the B/D/F/M, N/Q/R, and 6 trains are all within a few minutes.,This two bedroom, two bath loft-like home has it all. The spacious living and dining space features oversized windows with open eastern exposures. The open chefs kitchen features beautiful marble counter tops and top line appliances, including a Sub Zero fridge and Kupperbusch dishwasher. The master bedroom features two large closets and an en suite master bath with Neptune soaking tub, separate stall shower and limestone floors. The second bedroom boasts a large closet and two large windows. Central A/C, 12' 6" vaulted ceilings, Bosch washer/dryer, winged bedrooms and wide plank espresso oak flooring throughout complete the picture. The Morgan Lofts Condominium features a 24-hour doorman and concierge service, two roof decks, fitness center, and is centrally located just off Fifth Avenue close to fine dining, shopping, and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 East 36th Street have any available units?
11 East 36th Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 11 East 36th Street have?
Some of 11 East 36th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 East 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11 East 36th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 East 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11 East 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 11 East 36th Street offer parking?
No, 11 East 36th Street does not offer parking.
Does 11 East 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 East 36th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 East 36th Street have a pool?
No, 11 East 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11 East 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 11 East 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11 East 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 East 36th Street has units with dishwashers.
