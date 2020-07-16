11 East 36th Street

Amenities

Available immediately. Set in a classic pre-war condo in the heart of Midtown, #805 is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom loft-style home features high 12'6" vaulted ceilings, amazing eastern light ,wide-plank espresso oak flooring, and oversized windows with bright eastern exposures. The open chefs kitchen sports beautiful marble countertops, tasteful custom cabinetry, a deep sink, and top-of-the-line appliances, including a Kuppersbusch dishwasher, range and stove, a Miele exhaust, and a Sub-Zero fridge. The spacious master bedroom contains an en-suite bathroom boasting a glass-door, stand-in shower and separate Neptune soaking tub, plus Kohler fixtures, stately wood vanities, porcelain tiles, and limestone floors. The second bedroom has a large walk-in closet and 2 windows. Theres a Bosch washer/dryer unit and central air with heat and cooling climate control as well. The Morgan Lofts building features a 24-hour doorman and concierge service, stunning lobbies, two rooftop terraces, a rooftop gym, and an elevator. Centrally located just off Fifth Avenue, residents of this boutique condo can enjoy the finest in dining, nightlife, culture, and, of course, shopping. Bryant Park is just four blocks north, while the B/D/F/M, N/Q/R, and 6 trains are all within a few minutes.