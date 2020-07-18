All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue

1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue · (917) 515-4886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 56-B · Avail. now

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
Beautiful One Bedroom Now Available + No Fee!

Contact us to:

1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent

This beautifully renovated 1 bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Washington Heights New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. It's conveniently located on the corner of 165th Street just a couple of blocks away from the A,C, & 1 train.

Interior Features:
Washer/Dryer In Unit
Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Hardwood Flooring

The apartment is located on the 5th floor of an elevator building. Dallas BBQ, Wendy's, Carrot Top, WAHI Dinner and Chase Bank are just some of the establishments in the neighborhood. You can also relax and enjoy the day in the neighborhoods great parks and Greenways.

-Photos are of actual unit

Equal Housing Opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue have any available units?
1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue have?
Some of 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue offer parking?
No, 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue have a pool?
No, 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The Brittany
1775 York Avenue
New York, NY 10128
Gateway
389 South End Avenue
New York, NY 10280
The Wimbledon
200 E 82nd St
New York, NY 10028
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity