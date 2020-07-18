1090 Saint Nicholas Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful One Bedroom Now Available + No Fee!



This beautifully renovated 1 bedroom apartment is located in the heart of Washington Heights New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center. It's conveniently located on the corner of 165th Street just a couple of blocks away from the A,C, & 1 train.



Interior Features:

Washer/Dryer In Unit

Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Hardwood Flooring



The apartment is located on the 5th floor of an elevator building. Dallas BBQ, Wendy's, Carrot Top, WAHI Dinner and Chase Bank are just some of the establishments in the neighborhood. You can also relax and enjoy the day in the neighborhoods great parks and Greenways.



-Photos are of actual unit



Equal Housing Opportunity!