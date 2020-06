Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

73rd St between Park & Lexington~NO FEE-Rare Elevator Townhouse~Prime enchanted block in the center of one of the most Classic areas of NYC: "The Silver Stocking District"-"Breakfast At Tiffanys" Block~ Renovated Junior 1 BR(Studio that has a permanent wall- dividing the living room and the bedroom-with a curtained doorway) ~ 10 Foot Ceilings~ Real Hardwood Floors~ Renovated Stainless Steel/Granite Kitchen~Renovated Bathroom ~Dogs allowedThis immaculately kept townhouse was built in 1920With marble entryway and hallway; and one of the few townhouses with an elevatorScott Schiller is the Director of The Schiller Group at Anchor Associates- As well as one of the top brokers in the company! Scott has over 26 years of great expertise in Manhattan rentals,sales,and management. Please view Scott's "Agent profile" for more details on his expertise; and for testimonials from his many happy clients! For the very fastest and best service call or text Scott. He looks forward to hearing from you! Cell: 917-806-3467 /email: scott@anchornyc.com anchornyc1140754