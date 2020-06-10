All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

107 West 26th Street

107 West 26th Street · (917) 418-7878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 West 26th Street, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$9,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Coming Soon to market! Call home the entire fourth floor of this boutique five story condo building in the heart of Chelsea. Elevator opens directly into this sprawling flexed five-bedroom/two-bathroom loft. The apartment features hardwood floors throughout, washer/dryer in unit, king-sized bedrooms, huge living/dining area, recently renovated kitchen and baths, original tin ceilings, central air conditioning, oversized windows, and lots of closets.

Email or call for a private viewing.,Make this Beautiful Spacious Loft your home on the entire fourth floor of this boutique five story condo building in the heart of Chelsea. Elevator opens directly into this sprawling four-bedroom/two-bathroom apartment featuring hardwood floors throughout, king-sized bedrooms, huge living/dining area, recently renovated kitchen and baths, original tin ceilings, central air conditioning, oversized windows, washer/dryer in unit, and lots of closets. Call/email today for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 West 26th Street have any available units?
107 West 26th Street has a unit available for $9,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 West 26th Street have?
Some of 107 West 26th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 West 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 West 26th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 West 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 West 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 107 West 26th Street offer parking?
No, 107 West 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 107 West 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 West 26th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 West 26th Street have a pool?
No, 107 West 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 West 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 107 West 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 West 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 West 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
