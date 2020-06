Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

No fee! Midtown convenience is key in this great one bedroom. It has been newly renovated and a pleasure to come home to with separate stainless steel kitchen and plenty of space to cook to your hearts content. Whole foods is on 57th Street and there are endless pubs, restaurants and bars to choose from only seconds from your doorstep. Gyms abound and the access to both east side and westside subways is literally a few blocks walk. Available in June! bring your cat! No dogs, sorry Fido! Video available. contact broker to request. OP