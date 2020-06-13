105 West 77th Street

Amenities

*** NOT FEATURED ON STREETEASY*** Contact Broker for VIDEO tour. This updated, two bedroom, two bathroom apartment is located in a well-kept, walk-up brownstone CONDOMINIUM in the very best location on the Upper Westside. The split layout offers an open kitchen with a Sub-Zero Refrigerator and a Dishwasher. There is a decorative fireplace, PLUS, high ceilings, hardwood floors and lots of built-in, overhead storage. NOTE: This is a walk-up apartment (three flights) and you will soon become just like all the other sexy residents in the building who are thin, svelte, and have muscular legs! Since the gyms are still closed, this is your free cardio workout!! The Museum 77 Condominium has an intercom entry for guests that can be activated from your smartphone. The lobby has video security overlooking a package delivery area for all your Amazon deliveries. The Live-In Super named Tony will gladly walk-up and fix anything you need. The hallways and common areas have been updated. There is a beautiful common area roof-top deck with city views. This location is the best of the best on the upper West side. Throughout the year one of the most popular Sunday flea markets is right across the street for the "treasure-hunter" in you. You are steps-away from the Museum of Natural History, Central Park, restaurants, shopping and public transportation. Sorry, NO DOGS for renters, cats ok.