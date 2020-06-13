All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:18 PM

105 West 77th Street

105 West 77th Street · (917) 841-9284
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4BC · Avail. now

$4,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
lobby
*** NOT FEATURED ON STREETEASY*** Contact Broker for VIDEO tour. This updated, two bedroom, two bathroom apartment is located in a well-kept, walk-up brownstone CONDOMINIUM in the very best location on the Upper Westside. The split layout offers an open kitchen with a Sub-Zero Refrigerator and a Dishwasher. There is a decorative fireplace, PLUS, high ceilings, hardwood floors and lots of built-in, overhead storage. NOTE: This is a walk-up apartment (three flights) and you will soon become just like all the other sexy residents in the building who are thin, svelte, and have muscular legs! Since the gyms are still closed, this is your free cardio workout!! The Museum 77 Condominium has an intercom entry for guests that can be activated from your smartphone. The lobby has video security overlooking a package delivery area for all your Amazon deliveries. The Live-In Super named Tony will gladly walk-up and fix anything you need. The hallways and common areas have been updated. There is a beautiful common area roof-top deck with city views. This location is the best of the best on the upper West side. Throughout the year one of the most popular Sunday flea markets is right across the street for the "treasure-hunter" in you. You are steps-away from the Museum of Natural History, Central Park, restaurants, shopping and public transportation. Sorry, NO DOGS for renters, cats ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 West 77th Street have any available units?
105 West 77th Street has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 West 77th Street have?
Some of 105 West 77th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 West 77th Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 West 77th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 West 77th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 West 77th Street is pet friendly.
Does 105 West 77th Street offer parking?
No, 105 West 77th Street does not offer parking.
Does 105 West 77th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 West 77th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 West 77th Street have a pool?
No, 105 West 77th Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 West 77th Street have accessible units?
No, 105 West 77th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 West 77th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 West 77th Street has units with dishwashers.
