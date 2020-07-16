All apartments in New York
1049 Fifth Avenue

1049 5th Avenue · (212) 360-2556
Location

1049 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6B · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
Please Note, The Apartment is Being Offered at $6000 Because It Is Being Delivered As-Is. Tenant Will Have to Make Updates to the Apartment. Video Tour Available, Please Email. 1500sqf 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment in One of the Most Desirable Condo Buildings in Carnegie Hill Half a Block Away From Central Park! The Apartment Features a Renovated Kitchen, High Beamed Ceilings, Oversized Windows, Prewar Details, Hardwood Floors, a Separate Dining Room, Abundant Light, Beautiful Street and Park Views, and More. The Apartment Is In a Full Service Luxury Prewar Building That Is Pet Friendly & Located in the P.S. 6 School Zone. Its Conveniently Located a Few Blocks Away From the 4, 5 and 6 Trains, and Two Minute Walk to Boutique Shops, Grocery Stores, Restaurants and Much More.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Fifth Avenue have any available units?
1049 Fifth Avenue has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1049 Fifth Avenue have?
Some of 1049 Fifth Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 Fifth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Fifth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Fifth Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1049 Fifth Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1049 Fifth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1049 Fifth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1049 Fifth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Fifth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Fifth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1049 Fifth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1049 Fifth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1049 Fifth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Fifth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1049 Fifth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
