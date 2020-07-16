1049 Fifth Avenue

Amenities

Please Note, The Apartment is Being Offered at $6000 Because It Is Being Delivered As-Is. Tenant Will Have to Make Updates to the Apartment. Video Tour Available, Please Email. 1500sqf 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment in One of the Most Desirable Condo Buildings in Carnegie Hill Half a Block Away From Central Park! The Apartment Features a Renovated Kitchen, High Beamed Ceilings, Oversized Windows, Prewar Details, Hardwood Floors, a Separate Dining Room, Abundant Light, Beautiful Street and Park Views, and More. The Apartment Is In a Full Service Luxury Prewar Building That Is Pet Friendly & Located in the P.S. 6 School Zone. Its Conveniently Located a Few Blocks Away From the 4, 5 and 6 Trains, and Two Minute Walk to Boutique Shops, Grocery Stores, Restaurants and Much More.