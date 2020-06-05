1043 Lexington

Amenities
For details contact Ekaterina directly.Glorious spacious studio with high ceilings, great light and in a highly desired location: 75th street and Lexington Avenue, just minutes away from the Q, 4, 5, 6, and F trains and Central Park. Have a king sized bed not a problem, and still have a lot of space left! A VERY rare find for this location and at this price. Full size kitchen with white appliances, with a nook and good counter space.Pets are welcome!Available November 15. For details contact Ekaterina directly.