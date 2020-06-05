All apartments in New York
1043 Lexington

1043 Lexington Avenue · (718) 879-0234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1043 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10021
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For details contact Ekaterina directly.Glorious spacious studio with high ceilings, great light and in a highly desired location: 75th street and Lexington Avenue, just minutes away from the Q, 4, 5, 6, and F trains and Central Park. Have a king sized bed not a problem, and still have a lot of space left! A VERY rare find for this location and at this price. Full size kitchen with white appliances, with a nook and good counter space.Pets are welcome!Available November 15. For details contact Ekaterina directly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 Lexington have any available units?
1043 Lexington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 1043 Lexington currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Lexington isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Lexington pet-friendly?
Yes, 1043 Lexington is pet friendly.
Does 1043 Lexington offer parking?
No, 1043 Lexington does not offer parking.
Does 1043 Lexington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1043 Lexington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Lexington have a pool?
No, 1043 Lexington does not have a pool.
Does 1043 Lexington have accessible units?
No, 1043 Lexington does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Lexington have units with dishwashers?
No, 1043 Lexington does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1043 Lexington have units with air conditioning?
No, 1043 Lexington does not have units with air conditioning.
