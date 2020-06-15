All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:27 PM

104 Reade Street

104 Reade St · (212) 937-1699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

104 Reade St, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$9,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
LINK TO THE VIDEO WALK-THROUGH (https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9wyckolcwecpdo7/AAA4ZNrxKoGe3nKg0wbSEegTa?dl=0)104 Reade Street, 4E - authentic, chic and contemporary - a quintessential loft in the Heart of Tribeca! Welcome home to this authentic, renovated Tribeca home that offers everything for the discerning loft lover! There is a perfect flow to this floor through home offering 2+ bedrooms and 2 full baths in a boutique 5 floor building with just 9 units.Enter into the sun filled living area that faces South onto Reade Street. Framed by high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling built-ins there is a volume and openness to the space while being practical and allowing room to store everything. Just off of the living area there is a stylish bonus room currently used as a third bedroom. This additional room can easily serve as a well-appointed home office or extra den area if you choose.There is a grand, open chef's kitchen with a beautiful and large marble island that lends itself to a multitude of uses including food prep, dining, working from home...you name it. The kitchen is highlighted in custom cabinetry by Leicht and handsome stainless steel appliances by European brands such as Bosch and Smeg. The apartment graciously flows from the living and kitchen area to two bedrooms - both comfortable and quiet with generous closet space. One bedroom is highlighted by a playful, functional lofted area - a perfect hangout spot to enjoy a quiet and fun reprieve. The additional room/space is also convenient for any virtual meetings or office needs. Other features of this stylish and immaculate home include new, thermal and sound proof windows, wide plank white oak floors and in unit washer/dryer. 4E at 104 Reade Street is the perfect home to write your next New York City chapter! 104 Reade Street is a boutique condominium building in the heart of Tribeca, yet tucked away on serene Reade Street. The apartment enjoys easy access from the newly redone building entryway and elevator or from a wide staircase. Zoned for PS 234.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Reade Street have any available units?
104 Reade Street has a unit available for $9,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 Reade Street have?
Some of 104 Reade Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Reade Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 Reade Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Reade Street pet-friendly?
No, 104 Reade Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 104 Reade Street offer parking?
No, 104 Reade Street does not offer parking.
Does 104 Reade Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Reade Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Reade Street have a pool?
No, 104 Reade Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 Reade Street have accessible units?
No, 104 Reade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Reade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Reade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
