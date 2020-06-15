Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

LINK TO THE VIDEO WALK-THROUGH (https://www.dropbox.com/sh/9wyckolcwecpdo7/AAA4ZNrxKoGe3nKg0wbSEegTa?dl=0)104 Reade Street, 4E - authentic, chic and contemporary - a quintessential loft in the Heart of Tribeca! Welcome home to this authentic, renovated Tribeca home that offers everything for the discerning loft lover! There is a perfect flow to this floor through home offering 2+ bedrooms and 2 full baths in a boutique 5 floor building with just 9 units.Enter into the sun filled living area that faces South onto Reade Street. Framed by high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling built-ins there is a volume and openness to the space while being practical and allowing room to store everything. Just off of the living area there is a stylish bonus room currently used as a third bedroom. This additional room can easily serve as a well-appointed home office or extra den area if you choose.There is a grand, open chef's kitchen with a beautiful and large marble island that lends itself to a multitude of uses including food prep, dining, working from home...you name it. The kitchen is highlighted in custom cabinetry by Leicht and handsome stainless steel appliances by European brands such as Bosch and Smeg. The apartment graciously flows from the living and kitchen area to two bedrooms - both comfortable and quiet with generous closet space. One bedroom is highlighted by a playful, functional lofted area - a perfect hangout spot to enjoy a quiet and fun reprieve. The additional room/space is also convenient for any virtual meetings or office needs. Other features of this stylish and immaculate home include new, thermal and sound proof windows, wide plank white oak floors and in unit washer/dryer. 4E at 104 Reade Street is the perfect home to write your next New York City chapter! 104 Reade Street is a boutique condominium building in the heart of Tribeca, yet tucked away on serene Reade Street. The apartment enjoys easy access from the newly redone building entryway and elevator or from a wide staircase. Zoned for PS 234.