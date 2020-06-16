101 West 81st Street

Amenities

Beautiful and historic full-service building in the heart of the Upper West Side is one block from Central Park and across the street from the Museum of Natural History and Teddy Roosevelt Park. It is the perfect location with plenty of shopping and great restaurants. Full-time front desk security, porters, handyman, and a live-in super attend to your needs and keep the building in tip-top order. Laundry on every floor. This high floor one bedroom apartment has excellent light with eastern exposure, spacious layout with good storage, quiet bedroom, and full bath. Sorry, no dogs allowed.Also available for purchase.