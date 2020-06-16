All apartments in New York
Find more places like 101 West 81st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
101 West 81st Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

101 West 81st Street

101 West 81st Street · (917) 701-7975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

101 West 81st Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 512 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
Beautiful and historic full-service building in the heart of the Upper West Side is one block from Central Park and across the street from the Museum of Natural History and Teddy Roosevelt Park. It is the perfect location with plenty of shopping and great restaurants. Full-time front desk security, porters, handyman, and a live-in super attend to your needs and keep the building in tip-top order. Laundry on every floor. This high floor one bedroom apartment has excellent light with eastern exposure, spacious layout with good storage, quiet bedroom, and full bath. Sorry, no dogs allowed.Also available for purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 West 81st Street have any available units?
101 West 81st Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 101 West 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 West 81st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 West 81st Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 West 81st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 101 West 81st Street offer parking?
No, 101 West 81st Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 West 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 West 81st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 West 81st Street have a pool?
No, 101 West 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 West 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 101 West 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 West 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 West 81st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 West 81st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 West 81st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 101 West 81st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
Monterey at Lex
1501 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10021
The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
2 Cooper Square
2 Cooper Square
New York, NY 10003
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity