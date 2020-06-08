All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

101 West 78th Street

101 West 78th Street · (646) 960-6204
Location

101 West 78th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7-A · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
furnished
lobby
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
lobby
Coveted Two Bedroom Furnished Rental
**3-D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=idCGJq5BWQw&mls=1**

Apartment 7A is an extremely desirable furnished two-bedroom, two and a half bath rental measuring approximately 1,832 square feet. With exposures facing east to coveted Upper West Side city views including the Museum of Natural History, this apartment has ceiling heights of up to ten and a half feet, and includes a custom hand-painted white kitchen by Smallbone of Devizes, with an array of Miele appliances, as well as White Carrara honed marble countertops and full-height slab backsplash. Solid oak herringbone floors grace the living area, with plank floors found in the bedroom. The marble bathrooms feature sinks, fittings, and accessories from Waterworks, Stephen Sills custom-designed millwork, and radiant heated floors. This apartment also includes a vented washer and dryer.

Designed by Emile Gruwe and completed in 1886, the building is a beloved local treasure located on the corner of 78th Street and Columbus Avenue, directly across the street from its contemporary, the American Museum of Natural History. This turn-of-the-century beauty was thoughtfully restored, thoroughly modernized, and completed in 2018. Stephen Sills, an Architectural Digest "AD 100" designer, fashioned the building's lobby, amenity spaces, and a collection of carefully conceived residences.

101 West 78th Street is a full-service building with a 24-hour attended lobby and dedicated Superintendent. Amenities include a fitness center and children's playroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 West 78th Street have any available units?
101 West 78th Street has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 West 78th Street have?
Some of 101 West 78th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 West 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 West 78th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 West 78th Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 West 78th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 101 West 78th Street offer parking?
No, 101 West 78th Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 West 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 West 78th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 West 78th Street have a pool?
No, 101 West 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 West 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 101 West 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 West 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 West 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
