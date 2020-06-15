All apartments in New York
101 West 24th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

101 West 24th Street

101 West 24th Street · (212) 252-8772 ext. 4711
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 West 24th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19-A · Avail. now

$7,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
lobby
*Available May 2020

Corner High Floor Apartment with Floor to Ceiling Windows & Double Exposure is waiting for its new residents!
Two Bedroom Two Bathroom 1,127SF home with Balcony features Gorgeous Northern & Western views of The Empire State Building & Hudson River. Spacious living room with a dining area & a split two full size bedroom layout offers privacy and comfort. The residents will enjoy open pass through kitchen with top of the line appliances, windowed bathroom with soaking tub & shower, beautiful hardwood floors, walk in closet & washer/dryer within the apartment.
The 37-story building offers 5,200 square feet of the state-of-the-art amenities: a fitness center, media lounge, dining area and kitchen. A large outdoor recreation area adjoins the indoor amenity center, with an additional outdoor area on the roof. The ground floor combines a residential lobby and 16,000 square feet of space for office or retail uses. Below-ground storage for residents includes a wine cellar.
This beautiful condo building is situated in the heart of Chelsea, where residents can enjoy all of the dining, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife that City has to offer, located just steps from their front door.
Two Bedroom Two Bathroom 1,127SF home with Balcony features Gorgeous Northern & Western views of The Empire State Building & Hudson River. Spacious living room with a dining area & a split two full size bedroom layout offers privacy and comfort. The residents will enjoy open pass through kitchen with top of the line appliances, windowed bathroom with soaking tub & shower, beautiful hardwood floors, walk in closet & washer/dryer within the apartment.
The 37-story building offers 5,200 square feet of the state-of-the-art amenities: a fitness center, media lounge, dining area and kitchen. A large outdoor recreation area adjoins the indoor amenity center, with an additional outdoor area on the roof. The ground floor combines a residential lobby and 16,000 square feet of space for office or retail uses. Below-ground storage for residents includes a wine cellar.
This beautiful condo building is situated in the heart of Chelsea, where residents can enjoy all of the dining, restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife that City has to offer, located just steps from their front door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 West 24th Street have any available units?
101 West 24th Street has a unit available for $7,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 West 24th Street have?
Some of 101 West 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 West 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 West 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 West 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 West 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 101 West 24th Street offer parking?
No, 101 West 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 West 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 West 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 West 24th Street have a pool?
No, 101 West 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 West 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 101 West 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 West 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 West 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
