101 West 24th Street

*Available May 2020



Corner High Floor Apartment with Floor to Ceiling Windows & Double Exposure is waiting for its new residents!

Two Bedroom Two Bathroom 1,127SF home with Balcony features Gorgeous Northern & Western views of The Empire State Building & Hudson River. Spacious living room with a dining area & a split two full size bedroom layout offers privacy and comfort. The residents will enjoy open pass through kitchen with top of the line appliances, windowed bathroom with soaking tub & shower, beautiful hardwood floors, walk in closet & washer/dryer within the apartment.

The 37-story building offers 5,200 square feet of the state-of-the-art amenities: a fitness center, media lounge, dining area and kitchen. A large outdoor recreation area adjoins the indoor amenity center, with an additional outdoor area on the roof. The ground floor combines a residential lobby and 16,000 square feet of space for office or retail uses. Below-ground storage for residents includes a wine cellar.

