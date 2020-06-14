All apartments in New York
101 West 12th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

101 West 12th Street

101 West 12th Street · (917) 405-8244
Location

101 West 12th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8-RS · Avail. now

$13,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
Enjoy sprawling living spaces and breathtaking views in this newly renovated three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in a coveted Greenwich Village co-op building.

No expense was spared in the renovation of this beautifully appointed residence. Situated on the southeast corner of the eighth floor, fantastic light and open-sky views are found throughout. A gracious entry gallery with an elegant powder room leads you to the oversized great room, where you will find white oak hardwood floors and custom cabinetry throughout. There is plenty of room for generous living and dining areas. The adjacent open windowed kitchen is nicely equipped with Viking and Miele appliances, custom cabinetry and a convenient breakfast bar.

This home's coveted split-bedroom layout places the oversized master suite at the southwest corner of the home where you'll find a massive walk-in closet, a luxurious en suite Carrara marble bathroom with double sinks, soaking tub and separate rain shower with steam. The two additional bedroom suites are set at the opposite corner and feature en suite bathrooms and large closets. An oversized utility room/pantry is outfitted with an in-unit vented washer dryer. Central air and new double-pane windows ensure year-round comfort in this beautiful turnkey West Village home.

The John Adams is one of the finest full-service co-ops in all of Greenwich Village. Amenities in the pet-friendly postwar building include full-time doorman and concierge service, live-in superintendent, renovated lobby and hallways, central laundry, bike room, a stunning roof garden with panoramic views and on-site parking garage at an additional cost. Gifting and pieds--terre permitted; no co-purchases or guarantors.

Set on the corner of West 12th Street and Sixth Avenue, this fine building is at the center of coveted West Village living. Historic streets, fantastic restaurants and lively nightlife venues surround the home, and outdoor space and recreation can be found just blocks away at sprawling Hudson River Park, Washington Square Park and Union Square. Transportation from this highly accessible neighborhood is a breeze with 1/2/3, B/D/F/M, L, A/C/E, 4/5/6, N/Q/R/W and PATH trains all nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 West 12th Street have any available units?
101 West 12th Street has a unit available for $13,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 West 12th Street have?
Some of 101 West 12th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 West 12th Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 West 12th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 West 12th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 West 12th Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 West 12th Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 West 12th Street does offer parking.
Does 101 West 12th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 West 12th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 West 12th Street have a pool?
No, 101 West 12th Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 West 12th Street have accessible units?
No, 101 West 12th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 West 12th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 West 12th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
