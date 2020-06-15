All apartments in New York
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:41 PM

101 West 11th Street

101 West 11th Street · (914) 806-4159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 West 11th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-F · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated one bedroom. This corner residence features an open kitchen with a dishwasher and built-in microwave. The spacious bedroom can easily fit your bed and additional furniture. Additional features include great natural light, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout.

Located on the Greenwich and West Village border, the building is surrounded by the best of what both neighborhoods have to offer. The 14th Street subway stop is only a few blocks away, offering a quick commute in any direction. Union Square, Washington Square Park, and countless grocery stores and restaurants are at your doorstep.

Pets allowed on case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 West 11th Street have any available units?
101 West 11th Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 West 11th Street have?
Some of 101 West 11th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 West 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 West 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 West 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 West 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 West 11th Street offer parking?
No, 101 West 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 West 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 West 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 West 11th Street have a pool?
No, 101 West 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 West 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 101 West 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 West 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 West 11th Street has units with dishwashers.
