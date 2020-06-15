101 West 11th Street

Amenities

Recently renovated one bedroom. This corner residence features an open kitchen with a dishwasher and built-in microwave. The spacious bedroom can easily fit your bed and additional furniture. Additional features include great natural light, decorative fireplace, and hardwood floors throughout.



Located on the Greenwich and West Village border, the building is surrounded by the best of what both neighborhoods have to offer. The 14th Street subway stop is only a few blocks away, offering a quick commute in any direction. Union Square, Washington Square Park, and countless grocery stores and restaurants are at your doorstep.



Pets allowed on case-by-case basis.