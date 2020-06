101 Washington st

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator gym parking bike storage garage internet access lobby valet service

WHEN MODERN AMENITIES MEET ORIGINAL ARCHITECTURE, YOU FIND THIS RARE LUXURIOUS GEM IN BATTERY PARK. THIS RESIDENCE INTRODUCES THE OPULENT TO THE FISCALLY CONSERVATIVE. THIS SUNLIGHT DRENCHED CORNER RESIDENCE HAS AN ABUNDANCE OF WINDOWS, ALLOWING THE NATURAL LIGHT TO DRAW OUT THE BEAUTY OF THE HARD WOOD FLOOR, LARGE CEILINGS, AND IT'S UNIQUE ARCHITECTURAL BRILLIANCE. A TRUE MUST SEE CONVERTIBLE 2 BEDROOM24 HOUR CONCIERGE, HOTEL STYLE LOBBY, BICYCLE STORAGE, STATE OF THE ART FITNESS CENTER, AND RECREATIONAL AREA, VALET, LAUNDRY, TABLE, WIFI, PARKING GARAGE, ATM IN BUILDING, SUNDECK, HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWLY RENOVATED, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, PTK CHEF KITCHEN, BREAKFAST BAR, DISHWASHER, MARBLE MEETS GRANITE WITH RICH WOOD DETAILS, HIGH CEILINGS, OVER-SIZED WINDOWS, PET FRIENDLY ENVIRONMENT. A MERE FEW STEPS FROM ALL MAJOR SUBWAY LINES. Bouklis194360