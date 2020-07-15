All apartments in New York
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:45 AM

101 Warren Street

101 Warren Street · (212) 836-1035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Warren Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 680 · Avail. now

$6,000

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
NO FEE and PRICED TO RENT. Located in one of Tribeca's most coveted buildings this large 1066 sq foot loft-like one bedroom, 1.5 bath home in excellent condition has it all. The apartment features a Bulthaup chef's kitchen, Subzero refrigerator, Meile range, oven and dishwasher and a washer/dryer in the unit. The bathroom has a deep soaking tub and shower. There are dark walnut floors in the unit and the unit has been upgraded with custom book shelves in the living room and master bedroom. There is also in wall wiring for video and audio. From the floor to ceiling 10 foot windows there is a view of the building's pine tree forest. Building amenities include a fitness center, spa, conference room, playroom, garage and 24 hour concierge/doorman. Neighborhood amenities include Whole Foods, Barnes and Nobel Bookseller's and Soul-Cycle just next door. In addition there is the wonderful outdoor life along the Hudson River and the parks of Battery Park City just across the Westside Highway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Warren Street have any available units?
101 Warren Street has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Warren Street have?
Some of 101 Warren Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Warren Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 101 Warren Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 Warren Street offers parking.
Does 101 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Warren Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 101 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Warren Street has units with dishwashers.
