101 Warren Street

NO FEE and PRICED TO RENT. Located in one of Tribeca's most coveted buildings this large 1066 sq foot loft-like one bedroom, 1.5 bath home in excellent condition has it all. The apartment features a Bulthaup chef's kitchen, Subzero refrigerator, Meile range, oven and dishwasher and a washer/dryer in the unit. The bathroom has a deep soaking tub and shower. There are dark walnut floors in the unit and the unit has been upgraded with custom book shelves in the living room and master bedroom. There is also in wall wiring for video and audio. From the floor to ceiling 10 foot windows there is a view of the building's pine tree forest. Building amenities include a fitness center, spa, conference room, playroom, garage and 24 hour concierge/doorman. Neighborhood amenities include Whole Foods, Barnes and Nobel Bookseller's and Soul-Cycle just next door. In addition there is the wonderful outdoor life along the Hudson River and the parks of Battery Park City just across the Westside Highway.