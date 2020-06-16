All apartments in New York
100 West 57th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

100 West 57th Street

100 West 57th Street · (212) 678-7203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5J · Avail. now

$5,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
concierge
doorman
bike storage
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
valet service
CLOSETS CLOSETS MORE CLOSETS! Yes that is right, 5J is filled with closet space. It has 2 bdr/2bath and is approx 1200. The view from its large-sized living is squarely on the Avenue and the Thanksgiving Day Parade will be yours to enjoy. Bedrooms are generous as is the renovated front closet which can easily be used as office space. W/D in kitchen. Carnegie House is in the heart of midtown Manhattan, two blocks from Central Park, down the street from Carnegie Hall, in the vicinity of Lincoln Center, five minutes from Broadway theaters and Time Warner Center. The full service building is pet-friendly, has a Concierge, valet, bike room, storage, and an on-site garage in which residents receive a discount. Also available for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 West 57th Street have any available units?
100 West 57th Street has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 West 57th Street have?
Some of 100 West 57th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 West 57th Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 West 57th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 West 57th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 West 57th Street is pet friendly.
Does 100 West 57th Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 West 57th Street does offer parking.
Does 100 West 57th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 West 57th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 West 57th Street have a pool?
No, 100 West 57th Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 West 57th Street have accessible units?
No, 100 West 57th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 West 57th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 West 57th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
