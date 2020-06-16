100 West 57th Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated concierge doorman bike storage

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman parking bike storage garage media room valet service

CLOSETS CLOSETS MORE CLOSETS! Yes that is right, 5J is filled with closet space. It has 2 bdr/2bath and is approx 1200. The view from its large-sized living is squarely on the Avenue and the Thanksgiving Day Parade will be yours to enjoy. Bedrooms are generous as is the renovated front closet which can easily be used as office space. W/D in kitchen. Carnegie House is in the heart of midtown Manhattan, two blocks from Central Park, down the street from Carnegie Hall, in the vicinity of Lincoln Center, five minutes from Broadway theaters and Time Warner Center. The full service building is pet-friendly, has a Concierge, valet, bike room, storage, and an on-site garage in which residents receive a discount. Also available for sale.