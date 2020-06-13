All apartments in New York
Find more places like 100 West 39th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
100 West 39th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:18 PM

100 West 39th Street

100 West 39th Street · (212) 994-3254 ext. 254
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Garment District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

100 West 39th Street, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 37-A · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
gym
doorman
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning panoramic city views.

Great for roommates, sharing ?

Unique convertible alcove converted into 2br apt with western and northern exposure offers a sweeping cityscape view.

Large oversized windows, bamboo floors, translucent Italian ice-glass sliding doors separating rooms can be easily removed if needed.

Full size kitchen with top of the line appliances and cabinetry with polished white marble countertops.

The bathroom has Ivory Alabastro porcelain tile floor, Zuma collection soaking tub, custom white oak vanity cabinet, heated frameless mirrors and Importa Italgraniti flat ceramic tiled walls.

Fitness and Laundry room are free, located on the 35th floor.
Full time door-man building and close to all manger subway lines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 West 39th Street have any available units?
100 West 39th Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 West 39th Street have?
Some of 100 West 39th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 West 39th Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 West 39th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 West 39th Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 West 39th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 West 39th Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 West 39th Street does offer parking.
Does 100 West 39th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 West 39th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 West 39th Street have a pool?
No, 100 West 39th Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 West 39th Street have accessible units?
No, 100 West 39th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 West 39th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 West 39th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 100 West 39th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
151 East 80th Street
151 East 80th Street
New York, NY 10028
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
The Lanthian
377 E 33rd St
New York, NY 10016
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity