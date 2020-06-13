100 West 39th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage gym doorman bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors Property Amenities doorman gym on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning panoramic city views.



Great for roommates, sharing ?



Unique convertible alcove converted into 2br apt with western and northern exposure offers a sweeping cityscape view.



Large oversized windows, bamboo floors, translucent Italian ice-glass sliding doors separating rooms can be easily removed if needed.



Full size kitchen with top of the line appliances and cabinetry with polished white marble countertops.



The bathroom has Ivory Alabastro porcelain tile floor, Zuma collection soaking tub, custom white oak vanity cabinet, heated frameless mirrors and Importa Italgraniti flat ceramic tiled walls.



Fitness and Laundry room are free, located on the 35th floor.

Full time door-man building and close to all manger subway lines.