100 West 113th Street

INQUIRE ABOUT VIRTUAL TOURReal and Queen Size 3 Bedroom with large living room!!!113 Street between Lenox and Saint Nicholas!Charming and renovated 3 bedroom home with tons of windows!!!Also, you'll be able to enjoy a large stainless steel kitchen with dish washer and full size appliances.The kitchen also has a window. Enjoy a spacious living-room and 3 equal , queen size rooms. Hardwood floors through out, high ceilings.Located on the second floor of a pre-war building on 113 street between Lenox and Saint Nicholas.Easy access to the #2,#3 trains, Central Park, and also a short 5 mins to B,C trains.Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.