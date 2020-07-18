All apartments in New York
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:47 PM

100 West 113th Street

100 West 113th Street · (917) 515-0353
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 West 113th Street, New York, NY 10026
Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
INQUIRE ABOUT VIRTUAL TOURReal and Queen Size 3 Bedroom with large living room!!!113 Street between Lenox and Saint Nicholas!Charming and renovated 3 bedroom home with tons of windows!!!Also, you'll be able to enjoy a large stainless steel kitchen with dish washer and full size appliances.The kitchen also has a window. Enjoy a spacious living-room and 3 equal , queen size rooms. Hardwood floors through out, high ceilings.Located on the second floor of a pre-war building on 113 street between Lenox and Saint Nicholas.Easy access to the #2,#3 trains, Central Park, and also a short 5 mins to B,C trains.Pets are welcome on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 West 113th Street have any available units?
100 West 113th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 West 113th Street have?
Some of 100 West 113th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 West 113th Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 West 113th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 West 113th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 West 113th Street is pet friendly.
Does 100 West 113th Street offer parking?
No, 100 West 113th Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 West 113th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 West 113th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 West 113th Street have a pool?
No, 100 West 113th Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 West 113th Street have accessible units?
No, 100 West 113th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 West 113th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 West 113th Street has units with dishwashers.
