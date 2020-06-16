Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym on-site laundry parking bike storage garage lobby

30th floor 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom apartment with two private balconies is now offered for rent at one of Midtown Easts premier white-glove condominiums, 100 United Nations Plaza.Pass through the formal entry gallery to enter the large, south-facing living and dining room. Drenched in natural light from its floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass door(s) to the first of two private balconies. An ideal setting for entertaining groups large or small and the perfect spot to take in gorgeous city and river views. Beautifully renovated, this room features hardwood floor, tray ceilings with recessed lighting, an in-wall media system and Venetian plaster walls. The adjacent windowed kitchen has been finished with granite counters and backsplash, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a full size dishwasher.The corner master suite has its own balcony and enjoys sweeping skyline views to the north along with an extra-large walk-in closet and renovated en suite bathroom with dual basin sinks, glass enclosed shower, heated towel rack and a stacked Bosch washer and dryer. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are equally sized, each with its own en suite marble bathroom, and would comfortable accommodate king sized beds or larger. This spacious home also features central heat and A/C with individual thermostat controls in every room, great closet space and a fourth full bathroom. 100 United Nations Plaza is a white-glove full service condominium located in Midtown Easts Turtle Bay neighborhood on East 48th Street and 1st Avenue. Residents are welcomed home with beautifully landscaped gardens and waterfalls. This impeccably run building offers a 24-hour doorman and concierge service, on-site management office, renovated lobby and residents lounge, fitness center, common laundry room, bike storage and direct access to a 24-hour attended parking garage. Conveniently located to a variety of neighborhood shops, restaurants and conveniences as well as Grand Central, Midtown Manhattan, and multiple subway and bus lines. Sorry, no pets allowed. Condo application required. This apartment can also be rented fully furnished, please inquire for more information.Showing by appointment only.