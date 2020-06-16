All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:35 AM

100 United Nations Plaza

100 1st Avenue · (212) 941-2629
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 30D · Avail. now

$11,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
30th floor 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom apartment with two private balconies is now offered for rent at one of Midtown Easts premier white-glove condominiums, 100 United Nations Plaza.Pass through the formal entry gallery to enter the large, south-facing living and dining room. Drenched in natural light from its floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding glass door(s) to the first of two private balconies. An ideal setting for entertaining groups large or small and the perfect spot to take in gorgeous city and river views. Beautifully renovated, this room features hardwood floor, tray ceilings with recessed lighting, an in-wall media system and Venetian plaster walls. The adjacent windowed kitchen has been finished with granite counters and backsplash, wood cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a full size dishwasher.The corner master suite has its own balcony and enjoys sweeping skyline views to the north along with an extra-large walk-in closet and renovated en suite bathroom with dual basin sinks, glass enclosed shower, heated towel rack and a stacked Bosch washer and dryer. The 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are equally sized, each with its own en suite marble bathroom, and would comfortable accommodate king sized beds or larger. This spacious home also features central heat and A/C with individual thermostat controls in every room, great closet space and a fourth full bathroom. 100 United Nations Plaza is a white-glove full service condominium located in Midtown Easts Turtle Bay neighborhood on East 48th Street and 1st Avenue. Residents are welcomed home with beautifully landscaped gardens and waterfalls. This impeccably run building offers a 24-hour doorman and concierge service, on-site management office, renovated lobby and residents lounge, fitness center, common laundry room, bike storage and direct access to a 24-hour attended parking garage. Conveniently located to a variety of neighborhood shops, restaurants and conveniences as well as Grand Central, Midtown Manhattan, and multiple subway and bus lines. Sorry, no pets allowed. Condo application required. This apartment can also be rented fully furnished, please inquire for more information.Showing by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 United Nations Plaza have any available units?
100 United Nations Plaza has a unit available for $11,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 United Nations Plaza have?
Some of 100 United Nations Plaza's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 United Nations Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
100 United Nations Plaza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 United Nations Plaza pet-friendly?
No, 100 United Nations Plaza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 United Nations Plaza offer parking?
Yes, 100 United Nations Plaza does offer parking.
Does 100 United Nations Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 United Nations Plaza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 United Nations Plaza have a pool?
No, 100 United Nations Plaza does not have a pool.
Does 100 United Nations Plaza have accessible units?
No, 100 United Nations Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does 100 United Nations Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 United Nations Plaza has units with dishwashers.
