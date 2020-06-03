Amenities

Converted form a 25-story Art Deco office building, 100 Maiden Lane brings a rich blend of traditional architecture and modern lifestyle amenities. The building features a 24-hour attended lobby, atrium lounge, on-site parking garage, new bi-level fitness center, full service valet and a gorgeous landscaped sundeck. Conveniently located to all transportation (2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J, M, Z, N, R, Water Taxi, NJ Path, Staten Island Ferry, NJ Waterway), you'll never have to worry about your commute again.Note: As most units are occupied when initially advertised, photos are not permitted and therefore images displayed are not of actual apartment. All finishes and bathrooms are exactly the same throughout all apartments and only layouts are different.Conveniently located to all transportation (2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J, M, Z, N, R, Water Taxi, NJ Path, Staten Island Ferry, NJ Waterway), you'll never have to worry about your commute again.Community Recreation FacilitiesConciergeGarage ParkingGymLaundry in BuildingLive-in SuperPackage RoomParking AvailableValet ParkingLISTING AMENITIESCentral Air ConditioningDishwasherLoftWaterfrontOUTDOOR SPACEDeckGardenPatioPlease Note- Picture may be of the same or a SIMILAR unit within the building. Due to the quick turnover rate of apartment, availability always needs to be verified. Prices are also subject to change depending on unit, seasonal and building promotions. Please call Diana @ Living Source Residential for more details on prices and unit availability-347-265-2214. lsr263341