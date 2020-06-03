All apartments in New York
Find more places like 100 MAIDEN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
100 MAIDEN LANE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

100 MAIDEN LANE

100 Maiden Lane · (347) 265-2214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

100 Maiden Lane, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
valet service
Converted form a 25-story Art Deco office building, 100 Maiden Lane brings a rich blend of traditional architecture and modern lifestyle amenities. The building features a 24-hour attended lobby, atrium lounge, on-site parking garage, new bi-level fitness center, full service valet and a gorgeous landscaped sundeck. Conveniently located to all transportation (2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J, M, Z, N, R, Water Taxi, NJ Path, Staten Island Ferry, NJ Waterway), you'll never have to worry about your commute again.Note: As most units are occupied when initially advertised, photos are not permitted and therefore images displayed are not of actual apartment. All finishes and bathrooms are exactly the same throughout all apartments and only layouts are different.Conveniently located to all transportation (2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J, M, Z, N, R, Water Taxi, NJ Path, Staten Island Ferry, NJ Waterway), you'll never have to worry about your commute again.Community Recreation FacilitiesConciergeGarage ParkingGymLaundry in BuildingLive-in SuperPackage RoomParking AvailableValet ParkingLISTING AMENITIESCentral Air ConditioningDishwasherLoftWaterfrontOUTDOOR SPACEDeckGardenPatioPlease Note- Picture may be of the same or a SIMILAR unit within the building. Due to the quick turnover rate of apartment, availability always needs to be verified. Prices are also subject to change depending on unit, seasonal and building promotions. Please call Diana @ Living Source Residential for more details on prices and unit availability-347-265-2214. lsr263341

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 MAIDEN LANE have any available units?
100 MAIDEN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 MAIDEN LANE have?
Some of 100 MAIDEN LANE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 MAIDEN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
100 MAIDEN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 MAIDEN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 100 MAIDEN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 MAIDEN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 100 MAIDEN LANE does offer parking.
Does 100 MAIDEN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 MAIDEN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 MAIDEN LANE have a pool?
No, 100 MAIDEN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 100 MAIDEN LANE have accessible units?
No, 100 MAIDEN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 MAIDEN LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 MAIDEN LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 100 MAIDEN LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
The Ellington
260 West 52nd Street
New York, NY 10019
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
Instrata at Mercedes House
550 W 54th St
New York, NY 10023
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity