100 Allen Street

Sweet and Sunny one bedroom apartment located in a well maintained building with roof access. High ceilings, hardwood floors, bedroom fits a queen sized bed plus a dresser and desk and has a large closet. Living area fits a wrap around sofa, coffee table, bureau, credenza and still has room for a small dining table. Open kitchen layout with full appliances and great storage. Standard bathroom with tub and shower.

Steps to the best restaurants, bars, cafes and shopping in the highly sought after Lower East Side neighborhood south of Delancey.



One block to the F, J, M and Z trains and a few clocks to the B and D trains. CALL NOW!!!