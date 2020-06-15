All apartments in New York
100 Allen Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:12 AM

100 Allen Street

100 Allen Street · (212) 688-1000 ext. 504
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Allen Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-D · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
LOW FEE if you act fast!

Sweet and Sunny one bedroom apartment located in a well maintained building with roof access. High ceilings, hardwood floors, bedroom fits a queen sized bed plus a dresser and desk and has a large closet. Living area fits a wrap around sofa, coffee table, bureau, credenza and still has room for a small dining table. Open kitchen layout with full appliances and great storage. Standard bathroom with tub and shower.
Steps to the best restaurants, bars, cafes and shopping in the highly sought after Lower East Side neighborhood south of Delancey.

One block to the F, J, M and Z trains and a few clocks to the B and D trains. CALL NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Allen Street have any available units?
100 Allen Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 100 Allen Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 Allen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Allen Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 Allen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 Allen Street offer parking?
No, 100 Allen Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 Allen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Allen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Allen Street have a pool?
No, 100 Allen Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 Allen Street have accessible units?
No, 100 Allen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Allen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Allen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Allen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Allen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
