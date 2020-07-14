10 West 15th Street

Amenities

PENTHOUSE LIVING!Don't miss out on this OPEN CONCEPT, RENOVATED, two bed two bathroom penthouse with private outdoor space! When you enter in to the foyer you'll be happy to find a wall full of hidden closets. Then you can go to the right to your Master Suite including your WALK-IN-CLOSET!Or if you'd rather, after entering you can go straight into your Open kitchen, dining area, and living area which connects to the second bedroom.And lets not forget your PRIVATE TERRACE!!!! Please reach out today for more information!The Parker Gramercy is perfectly located in the Flatiron District. The building offers a full-time doorman, valet service and parking garage for an additional fee and an on site Resident Manager, along with two entrances on 14th and 15th street. Just minutes away are Union Square Park & the Farmers Market, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. Convenient transportation via the 4,5,6,N,Q,R, and L trains. Some of NYC's Best Restaurants are here such as Gramercy Tavern, Casa Mano, Yama, ABC Kitchen and Craft are close by. Do not miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity!