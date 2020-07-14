All apartments in New York
10 West 15th Street
10 West 15th Street

10 West 15th Street · (262) 758-0947
Location

10 West 15th Street, New York, NY 10011
Union Square

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
valet service
PENTHOUSE LIVING!Don't miss out on this OPEN CONCEPT, RENOVATED, two bed two bathroom penthouse with private outdoor space! When you enter in to the foyer you'll be happy to find a wall full of hidden closets. Then you can go to the right to your Master Suite including your WALK-IN-CLOSET!Or if you'd rather, after entering you can go straight into your Open kitchen, dining area, and living area which connects to the second bedroom.And lets not forget your PRIVATE TERRACE!!!! Please reach out today for more information!The Parker Gramercy is perfectly located in the Flatiron District. The building offers a full-time doorman, valet service and parking garage for an additional fee and an on site Resident Manager, along with two entrances on 14th and 15th street. Just minutes away are Union Square Park & the Farmers Market, Whole Foods, and Trader Joe's. Convenient transportation via the 4,5,6,N,Q,R, and L trains. Some of NYC's Best Restaurants are here such as Gramercy Tavern, Casa Mano, Yama, ABC Kitchen and Craft are close by. Do not miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 West 15th Street have any available units?
10 West 15th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 West 15th Street have?
Some of 10 West 15th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 West 15th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 West 15th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 West 15th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 West 15th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 West 15th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 West 15th Street offers parking.
Does 10 West 15th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 West 15th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 West 15th Street have a pool?
No, 10 West 15th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 West 15th Street have accessible units?
No, 10 West 15th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 West 15th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 West 15th Street has units with dishwashers.
