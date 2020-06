Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator hot tub

Large 1 bedroom. Gut renovated with condo finishes. There is nothing else like it on the market. Located in an elevator, landmark building. Next to Washington Square Park.



Landlord is offering 1-month free on 12 month lease. Price listed is net effective.



APARTMENT FEATURES:

? Large 1bedroom

? Open/Spacious Living Room

? Large City Windows (Noise Abatement)

? Spa Style Bathroom

? Massive Vanity / Closet Area

? Kohler Bathroom Appliances

? Washer / Dryer

? Dark Oak Flooring

? Italian Kitchen Cabinetry

? Stainless Steel Appliances

? Dishwasher

? Chrome Kitchen Fixtures

? Nordic Black Granite Counters

? Abundant Cabinets Space

? Crown Molding

? Recessed Lighting w/ Dimmers

? Tons of Natural Sunlight

? WASHER / DRYER



BUILDING FEATURES:



? Elevator

? Pristine Building Condition

? Gut renovated

? On-site Super

? Very Responsive Management

? Secure Entry W/ Video Intercom

? Prime Greenwich Location

? Fabulous Eating and Shopping