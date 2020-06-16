All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1 Minetta Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1 Minetta Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

1 Minetta Lane

1 Minetta Lane · (646) 382-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Greenwich Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1 Minetta Lane, New York, NY 10012
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Gated historic alley of at the corner of Minetta Street and Minetta Lane, easy to miss it if you are not looking for it. You looked for downtown charm? Your search is over.
Rare and charming 1 bedroom on one of Greenwich Village's most unique and precious spot.
This home is accessed through a private courtyard that leads to an 1899 townhouse. It occupies the entire garden level and has been recently renovated, with many original details preserved. The generously sized open kitchen has a washer-dryer unit, a dishwasher, and ample counter space. Other features include a shared courtyard and basement storage. This one of a kind rental is close to everything Greenwich Village has to offer, with close proximity to the train, Washington Square Park, Soho, and West Village are minutes walk away.,Located on one of the most picturesque streets in Greenwich Village, Minetta Lane, hidden from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, this is a lovely renovated one bedroom in a Federal Townhouse. Formerly the headquarters of Readers Digest. This floor-through unit has a new kitchen with a dishwasher and granite counter tops, ample closet space and a sizable living room with a decorative fireplace. There is a shared outdoor space in this rare gated courtyard and the apartment has a separate entrance. Small dogs are welcome. Smoking is not allowed in the unit, but permitted in the shared outdoor space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Minetta Lane have any available units?
1 Minetta Lane has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Minetta Lane have?
Some of 1 Minetta Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Minetta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1 Minetta Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Minetta Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Minetta Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1 Minetta Lane offer parking?
No, 1 Minetta Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1 Minetta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Minetta Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Minetta Lane have a pool?
No, 1 Minetta Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1 Minetta Lane have accessible units?
No, 1 Minetta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Minetta Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Minetta Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1 Minetta Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
Parc Cameron
41 W 86th St
New York, NY 10024
Prism
50 E 28th St
New York, NY 10016
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
Avalon Midtown West
250 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity