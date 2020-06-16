1 Minetta Lane

Amenities

Gated historic alley of at the corner of Minetta Street and Minetta Lane, easy to miss it if you are not looking for it. You looked for downtown charm? Your search is over.

Rare and charming 1 bedroom on one of Greenwich Village's most unique and precious spot.

This home is accessed through a private courtyard that leads to an 1899 townhouse. It occupies the entire garden level and has been recently renovated, with many original details preserved. The generously sized open kitchen has a washer-dryer unit, a dishwasher, and ample counter space. Other features include a shared courtyard and basement storage. This one of a kind rental is close to everything Greenwich Village has to offer, with close proximity to the train, Washington Square Park, Soho, and West Village are minutes walk away.,Located on one of the most picturesque streets in Greenwich Village, Minetta Lane, hidden from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, this is a lovely renovated one bedroom in a Federal Townhouse. Formerly the headquarters of Readers Digest. This floor-through unit has a new kitchen with a dishwasher and granite counter tops, ample closet space and a sizable living room with a decorative fireplace. There is a shared outdoor space in this rare gated courtyard and the apartment has a separate entrance. Small dogs are welcome. Smoking is not allowed in the unit, but permitted in the shared outdoor space.