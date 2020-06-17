869 PARK AVE.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard doorman elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry bike storage

Spend a incredible living experience in this fully modernized unit with floor to ceiling windows W/ full size balcony located in amazing amenity loaded building just two blocks to the J and M train. the L train Montrose stop is also near by, Building sits on the East Williamsburg, Bushwick, and Bed-Stuy Borders.Apartment offers; FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWSSpacious living room and an amazing layout,Modern Stainless steal kitchen appliances includes Dishwasher.Central Air and Heat, Two Spacious and totally private bedrooms with closets and floor to ceiling windows. Hardwood Flooring, In unit Private Balcony, Gorgeous Views right from your oversized bedrooms windows! Building offers A 24HR GYM, Bike Storage, Bike Room, Laundry Room, Package Room, Backyard, Landscaped Garden, Roof Deck and Elevator NO FEE! Cooking Gas and Hot water is included in the rent! Showing by appointments. rennit4141