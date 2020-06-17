All apartments in Brooklyn
869 PARK AVE.

869 Park Avenue · (917) 808-0442
Location

869 Park Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
Spend a incredible living experience in this fully modernized unit with floor to ceiling windows W/ full size balcony located in amazing amenity loaded building just two blocks to the J and M train. the L train Montrose stop is also near by, Building sits on the East Williamsburg, Bushwick, and Bed-Stuy Borders.Apartment offers; FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWSSpacious living room and an amazing layout,Modern Stainless steal kitchen appliances includes Dishwasher.Central Air and Heat, Two Spacious and totally private bedrooms with closets and floor to ceiling windows. Hardwood Flooring, In unit Private Balcony, Gorgeous Views right from your oversized bedrooms windows! Building offers A 24HR GYM, Bike Storage, Bike Room, Laundry Room, Package Room, Backyard, Landscaped Garden, Roof Deck and Elevator NO FEE! Cooking Gas and Hot water is included in the rent! Showing by appointments. rennit4141

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 869 PARK AVE. have any available units?
869 PARK AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 869 PARK AVE. have?
Some of 869 PARK AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 869 PARK AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
869 PARK AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 869 PARK AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 869 PARK AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 869 PARK AVE. offer parking?
No, 869 PARK AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 869 PARK AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 869 PARK AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 869 PARK AVE. have a pool?
No, 869 PARK AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 869 PARK AVE. have accessible units?
No, 869 PARK AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 869 PARK AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 869 PARK AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 869 PARK AVE. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 869 PARK AVE. has units with air conditioning.
