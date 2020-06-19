All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 260 Melrose Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
260 Melrose Street
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:30 PM

260 Melrose Street

260 Melrose Street · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

260 Melrose Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated 2 (possible 3) bedroom apartment. Conveniently off L, J, M, Z, B60, B38 & B57 transportation. Close to shops, markets, galleries & more. Super spacious, real size bedrooms with tons of natural light. Norris10434

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Melrose Street have any available units?
260 Melrose Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 260 Melrose Street currently offering any rent specials?
260 Melrose Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Melrose Street pet-friendly?
No, 260 Melrose Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 260 Melrose Street offer parking?
No, 260 Melrose Street does not offer parking.
Does 260 Melrose Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Melrose Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Melrose Street have a pool?
No, 260 Melrose Street does not have a pool.
Does 260 Melrose Street have accessible units?
No, 260 Melrose Street does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Melrose Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Melrose Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Melrose Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Melrose Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 260 Melrose Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity