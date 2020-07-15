Amenities

Welcome to 230 Corbin Place, apt 1! Located on the cusp of Manhattan Beach this gorgeous apartment has the space and amenities that you are looking for. This 2 bedroom duplex features:Heated floors throughoutFrench doors opening up to a front door patio2 Full BathroomsHigh CeilingsDishwahser Washer/DryerParking spotJust 5 minutes to Brighton Beach via the backyard. 10 minutes to Q and B trains, City buses and Belt Parkway. Enjoy night life, restaurants, shopping a short distance away. Virtual tour available.