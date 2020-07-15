All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 230 Corbin Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
230 Corbin Place
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:08 PM

230 Corbin Place

230 Corbin Place · (929) 299-5163
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

230 Corbin Place, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Brighton Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 230 Corbin Place, apt 1! Located on the cusp of Manhattan Beach this gorgeous apartment has the space and amenities that you are looking for. This 2 bedroom duplex features:Heated floors throughoutFrench doors opening up to a front door patio2 Full BathroomsHigh CeilingsDishwahser Washer/DryerParking spotJust 5 minutes to Brighton Beach via the backyard. 10 minutes to Q and B trains, City buses and Belt Parkway. Enjoy night life, restaurants, shopping a short distance away. Virtual tour available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Corbin Place have any available units?
230 Corbin Place has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 230 Corbin Place currently offering any rent specials?
230 Corbin Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Corbin Place pet-friendly?
No, 230 Corbin Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 230 Corbin Place offer parking?
Yes, 230 Corbin Place offers parking.
Does 230 Corbin Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Corbin Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Corbin Place have a pool?
No, 230 Corbin Place does not have a pool.
Does 230 Corbin Place have accessible units?
No, 230 Corbin Place does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Corbin Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Corbin Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 Corbin Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 Corbin Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 230 Corbin Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity