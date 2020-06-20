Rent Calculator
1377 Myrtle Ave
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM
1 of 12
1377 Myrtle Ave
1377 Myrtle Avenue
·
No Longer Available
1377 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
Sunlight Bright Brooklyn 3BD with washer & Dryer - Property Id: 279461
Hello Brooklyn!
3 bedroom Converted Sun filled Loft!
Laundry in Unit
Dishwasher
Microwave
Hardwood Floors
Renovated
Pets Allowed
On Street Parking
Elevator
Virtual Doorman
Pied-A-Terre Allowed
One Month Free - Broker Fee Applies
Text/Email/Call Alberta 347-280-6541
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279461
Property Id 279461
(RLNE5778421)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 1377 Myrtle Ave have any available units?
1377 Myrtle Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
What amenities does 1377 Myrtle Ave have?
Some of 1377 Myrtle Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1377 Myrtle Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1377 Myrtle Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1377 Myrtle Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1377 Myrtle Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1377 Myrtle Ave offer parking?
No, 1377 Myrtle Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1377 Myrtle Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1377 Myrtle Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1377 Myrtle Ave have a pool?
No, 1377 Myrtle Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1377 Myrtle Ave have accessible units?
No, 1377 Myrtle Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1377 Myrtle Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1377 Myrtle Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1377 Myrtle Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1377 Myrtle Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
