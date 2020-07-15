All apartments in Brooklyn
10552 Flatlands 1 Street

10552 Flatlands 1st Street · (347) 782-3438
Location

10552 Flatlands 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11236
Canarsie

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2142 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
refrigerator
Well kept, spacious Canarsie 2 Bedroom Apartment. All showings will be schedule after Phase 2 reopens for Real Estate Broker.
Hardwood Floors throughout, lots of natural sunlit rooms, access to backyard, near shopping, and the L train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10552 Flatlands 1 Street have any available units?
10552 Flatlands 1 Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10552 Flatlands 1 Street currently offering any rent specials?
10552 Flatlands 1 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10552 Flatlands 1 Street pet-friendly?
No, 10552 Flatlands 1 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 10552 Flatlands 1 Street offer parking?
No, 10552 Flatlands 1 Street does not offer parking.
Does 10552 Flatlands 1 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10552 Flatlands 1 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10552 Flatlands 1 Street have a pool?
No, 10552 Flatlands 1 Street does not have a pool.
Does 10552 Flatlands 1 Street have accessible units?
No, 10552 Flatlands 1 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10552 Flatlands 1 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10552 Flatlands 1 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10552 Flatlands 1 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10552 Flatlands 1 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
