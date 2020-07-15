Well kept, spacious Canarsie 2 Bedroom Apartment. All showings will be schedule after Phase 2 reopens for Real Estate Broker. Hardwood Floors throughout, lots of natural sunlit rooms, access to backyard, near shopping, and the L train.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10552 Flatlands 1 Street have any available units?