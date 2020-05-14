All apartments in Winchester
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:05 PM

2857 PARADISE Road

2857 Paradise Road · (702) 882-3995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2857 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV 89109
The Strip

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1604 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on the 16th Floor with TWO Balconies in Tower 2!! Granite countertops, marble and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, Gorgeous light fixtures and window coverings!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2857 PARADISE Road have any available units?
2857 PARADISE Road has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2857 PARADISE Road have?
Some of 2857 PARADISE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2857 PARADISE Road currently offering any rent specials?
2857 PARADISE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2857 PARADISE Road pet-friendly?
No, 2857 PARADISE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winchester.
Does 2857 PARADISE Road offer parking?
Yes, 2857 PARADISE Road does offer parking.
Does 2857 PARADISE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2857 PARADISE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2857 PARADISE Road have a pool?
No, 2857 PARADISE Road does not have a pool.
Does 2857 PARADISE Road have accessible units?
No, 2857 PARADISE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2857 PARADISE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2857 PARADISE Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2857 PARADISE Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2857 PARADISE Road does not have units with air conditioning.
