2857 PARADISE Road

Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on the 16th Floor with TWO Balconies in Tower 2!! Granite countertops, marble and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, Gorgeous light fixtures and window coverings!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.