/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
140 Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV with washer-dryer
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way
462 Las Casitas Way, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
986 sqft
COMING SOON! MI 7/15th Refurbished-2 car Garage-Townhouse - MINUTES FROM STRIP!! East side 2 bedroom,1 1/2 bath,2 story town home. Nice townhome features roomy kitchen w/garden window & plenty of counter space opening to large living area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Strip
350 East Desert Inn Road
350 E Desert Inn Rd, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
849 sqft
Condo located walking distance to convention center .Park like community grounds. View Encore Wynn Casino. Fully remodeled .2 Bedroom 1Bath . Centrally located near Strip.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
530 TAM O SHANTER
530 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
LOVELY GUARD GATED COMMUNITY, LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB TOWNHOUSE. NEAR HOSPITAL & SHOPS. FRESHLY PAINTED, AND NEWLY INSTALLED LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS. ALL NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. UNIT COMES WITH WASHER & DRYER. COMMUNITY POOL JUST ACROSS FROM THE UNIT.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
7 Units Available
Rancho Oakey
ReNew 2900
2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$855
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1319 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-story townhomes are newly renovated inside and out. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood flooring, patio/balcony, on-site laundry. Updated fitness center.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,265
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Paradise Palms
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,041
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1085 sqft
Located near UNLV campus with quick access to I-15 and I-215 for commuters. One- and two-bedroom floor plans feature garden tubs, self-cleaning ovens and more. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour pool and gym.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista
920 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,036
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, UNLV, and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3726 Hazelwood St Apt 20
3726 Hazelwood Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
480 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bed 1 bath condo ready for immediate move in! Comes with stove and fridge in unit, washer and dryer on site! Make this your home today! Text haley at 7252615469 for more information (RLNE5686064)
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Twain 3
454 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,123
450 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments near the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $259.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Cambridge
3825 Cambridge Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
504 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to UNLV! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $249.
1 of 46
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
The Strip
230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132
230 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1021 sqft
Meridian 2 Bd / 2 Ba with New Laminate Flooring in Living Room & Bedroom Areas - Fully Furnished 2 Bd / 2 Ba Condo with pool view, just 1 1/2 block to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
The Strip
220 E Flamingo Rd 120
220 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Fully Furnished 1 Bed | 1 Bath Luxury Condo. Utilities can be included for an additional charge. - Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bdrm | 1 bath residence. Located in 16 Acre Lushly Landscaped Property Just 1 1/2 Blocks from Main Vegas Strip.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
The Strip
270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413
270 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1021 sqft
Meridian Fully Furnished 2 Bd | 2 Ba Top Floor Condo . - Fully Furnished 2 Bd / 2 Ba Condo just 1 1/2 blocks to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip in 16 Acre Gated Community.
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3123 Sonata Drive
3123 Sonata Drive, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1735 sqft
Centrally located single story townhome in gated community. This unit features 3 bedrooms and 2 car garage . Property is located next to the pool. Sunny kitchen with upgraded cabinetry and granite counter tops.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
2871 Wheelwright
2871 Wheelwright Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$825
3672 sqft
LOVELY 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATHROOM CONDO WITH TWO TONE PAINT LOCATED IN CORNER COMMUNITY W COMM PARK. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. TENANT TO VERIFY SCHOOLS
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
4570 CARRIAGE PARK Drive
4570 Carriage Park Drive, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$900
3672 sqft
Cozy 2 bed, 2 bath unit. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, dishwasher and stove. Tile flooring throughout. Washer and dryer are in unit. Great location, close to stores, movies and casinos.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Francisco Park
1319 PHILLIPS Avenue
1319 Phillips Ave, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1826 sqft
3 bedroom side of duplex. New faus wood flooring, new cabinets and counters, Pool, security fencing between house and pool. Play area, 2 patios, new sliding patio door to pool. Appliances included. W/D hook ups in unit. Extra secured storage area.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
The Strip
210 E Flamingo Rd #416
210 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FOR SHOWING CALL OR TXT 702-879-8620 APPLICATION FEE $60 PER PERSON NO PET NO SECTION 8 TRASH & SEWER $35 APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE FOR SHOWING CALL OR TXT 702-879-8620 Meridian At Hughes Center, Guard gate community, club house, swim pool,
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Twain
455 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
Move In Today: Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip and Convention Center! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
32 Units Available
The yoU
4700 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,100
356 sqft
Making a statement and pursuing passions is in the yoU’s DNA. Here, we live with a communal mindset and surround ourselves with the edge of an urban loft and the Rebel energy of UNLV’s student population.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
11 Units Available
Bridges on Topicana
6255 West Tropicana Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$969
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bridges on Tropicana provides the best in comfort and convenience. If you are looking for a convenient, comfortable and enjoyable apartment community in Las Vegas you will find Bridges on Tropicana is the perfect place to call home.
Similar Pages
Winchester 1 BedroomsWinchester 2 BedroomsWinchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinchester 3 BedroomsWinchester Apartments with Balcony
Winchester Apartments with GarageWinchester Apartments with GymWinchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinchester Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWinchester Apartments with Parking