3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:17 PM
189 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
$
Winchester
7 Units Available
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$949
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
1563 Palma Vista
1563 Palma Vista Avenue, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1476 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom corner lot home in a great location! 5 minutes away from the Las Vegas strip! 1791 sq ft, private fenced yard, bar-b-q patio, large open floor plan! A must see!
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2547 Pacific Avenue
2547 Pacific Avenue, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
- Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Two Story Home with Sparkling Pool (RLNE5657613)
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3087 CAPISTRANO CT
3087 Capistrano Court, Winchester, NV
Beautiful short term rental home , COMPLETELY furnished and all utilities included - Come and see this beautiful single story mini palace, ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with beds and bedding.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
1405 Vegas Valley
1405 East Vegas Valley Drive, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$995
1125 sqft
3bedroom- 2 bath renovated upstairs unit. No Carpet here! Spacious Kitchen- Updated cabinets, grantie countertops, Eating Area, Large Living Room, Master Bedroom is spacious, 2 closets, Master Bath (shower only). Second Bath - Tub Shower Combination.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2330 Palora
2330 Palora Avenue, Winchester, NV
This Beautiful home is very close to the Las Vegas strip and many shopping centers. Very spacious backyard and well maintained interior.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2829 Queens Courtyard
2829 Queens Courtyard Drive, Winchester, NV
FABULOUS VIEWS of the Las Vegas Strip & lush greens of the Exclusive “Las Vegas Country Club.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2747 Paradise
2747 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
3206 sqft
PRISTINE AND BEAUTIFUL!!!!!! FULLY FURNISHED "TURN-KEY" UNIT READY TO OCCUPY. GORGEOUS MARBLE FLOORING, OUTSTANDING NEW FURNISHING, ACCESSORIES, ART AND LIGHTING FIXTURES.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
945 VEGAS VALLEY DR Drive
945 Vegas Valley Drive, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2493 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL 3bd/2.5bth home in LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES! Updated with 18"x36" Porcelain Tile & Engineered Wood Flooring, Newer Kitchen Cabinets, Marble Counters & SS Appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
850 East Desert Inn
850 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1460 sqft
Fabulous High Rise Apartment is located DIRECTLY behind the Las Vegas Convention Center and is located 1 mile from the Strip.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2777 PARADISE Road
2777 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
6015 sqft
One of a kind custom 2 level Top floor penthouse showcasing 270 degrees of majestic view of the world's famous LV strip,mountains & 2 golf courses.Unique 6,421 sq.ft.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
222 KAREN Avenue
222 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1646 sqft
STUNNING 3 BEDROOM UNIT IN TURNBERRY WEST TOWER. 44TH FLOOR. MARBLE THRU OUT. MOUNTAIN AND STRIP VIEW. OUTDOOR RESORT POOL, TENNIS COURTS, SOCIAL ROOM, 24 HOUR CONCIERGE, GUARD GATED
1 of 20
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3000 LIBERTY Circle
3000 Liberty Circle North, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1645 sqft
Completely redone, fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, features HUGE den & pool! Large corner lot. Brand new flooring & paint throughout, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen. All appliances included. Large covered patio in back.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
52 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Wyandotte Apartment Homes
2629 Wyandotte St, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Located within walking distance of the bus line as well as a slew of dining and restaurant options. Units feature air conditioning, balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes tot lot, three pools and laundry.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:37pm
Rancho Oakey
10 Units Available
ReNew 2900
2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1319 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-story townhomes are newly renovated inside and out. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood flooring, patio/balcony, on-site laundry. Updated fitness center.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:01pm
13 Units Available
Olive Grove
4450 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1102 sqft
Located just off Route 501, this unique, pet-friendly neighborhood offers comfort and elegance. The one- and two-bedroom apartments offer in-unit washers and dryers, included internet/cable and wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
$
3 Units Available
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Come home to convenient living at Camino 1107 Apartments. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$985
1069 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 06:53pm
$
49 Units Available
Evoq Apartment Homes
3550 Paradise Rd, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1445 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1047 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-sized washers and dryers, plush carpeting, window coverings, and all kitchen appliances. Off East Sahara just blocks from Albertson's and Las Vegas High School.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Huntridge Park
1 Unit Available
1305 E OAKEY BLVD
1305 East Oakey Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1780 sqft
CUTE 3 BED/2 BATH ONE STORY HOME IN EAST LAS VEGAS! - WELCOME TO 1305 E OAKEY BLVD! THIS CUTE SPACIOUS 3 BED 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN EAST LAS VEGAS JUST MINUTES FROM THE LAS VEGAS STRIP! IT FEATURES TILE FLOORING & CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT, FAMILY
