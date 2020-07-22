Apartment List
/
NV
/
winchester
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

58 Studio Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV

Studio apartments could offer the best of Winchester living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public t... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3242 Desert Inn Road 01-02
3242 E Desert Inn Rd, Winchester, NV
Studio
$1,280
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3242 Desert Inn Road 01-02 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3242 Desert Inn Road- 13
3242 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
Studio
$640
800 sqft
Unit 13 & 14 were leased by one tenant. Separated to two units since April 1st, 2019.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
29 Units Available
Evoq Apartments
3550 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3730 Palos Verdes Street
3730 Palo Verde Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$650
13 UNITES FURNISHED STUDIO -CENTRAL LOCATION-WALKING DISTANCE TO FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP-CONVENTION CENTER More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/las-vegas-nv?lid=12840625 (RLNE5897155)

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Arts District
1200 S 4th Street - 206
1200 4th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,100
1100 sqft
This loft space is completely open and ready for whatever ideas you have.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Gateway District
324 W Boston Ave #15
324 W Boston Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$525
350 sqft
Nice clean studio, gated apartment with parking space,
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Avenue 965
965 Cottage Grove Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$816
400 sqft
Avenue 965 is the perfect place to live, whether you're looking for comfort and livability or a superior location. Our community is the only community located within the boundaries of The University of Nevada Las Vegas.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
16 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Stax Studio
501 South 10th Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
285 sqft
We don’t just rent apartments, we create homes! From the moment you walk through the front doors of Stax Studios you will be part of a unique community.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 21 at 08:11 PM
Contact for Availability
Park 80
4480 Sirius Ave, Paradise, NV
Studio
$820
410 sqft
A gated community in the heart of Godley Station with contemporary apartments that offer open-floor plans and high-end amenities. Residents enjoy a professional business center, large swimming pool, and fitness center on the grounds.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
5 Units Available
Fusion
4340 Escondido Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$824
440 sqft
Learn More About Our Community Why not take a LIVE tour directly from your own mobile device? We now can offer you a way to tour our community while staying in your home or office.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
8 Units Available
Ashton Park
4441 Escondido St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$805
786 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Park in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
14 Units Available
Viridian Apartments
4255 W Viking Rd, Paradise, NV
Studio
$676
400 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to the famed Las Vegas strip. Common amenities include on-site laundry, a clubhouse and spa facilities. Homes feature modern kitchens and extra storage space.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Fremont9
901 Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,166
395 sqft
NOW OPEN! Visit our Leasing office for a tour today.Located in the heart of the quirky, vibrant goodness that is downtown Las Vegas, Fremont9 is an apartment community that knows how to work hard and play even harder.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:29 PM
15 Units Available
Twain Estates
3651 Arville Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$680
500 sqft
WELCOME TO TWAIN ESTATES\nTwain Estates is located in the heart of Las Vegas, minutes away from the strip. Relax in the refreshing pool or stop by the clubhouse for access to our business and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 10 at 12:27 AM
25 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
The Vine on 8th
811 E Bridger Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$899
325 sqft
Exciting Renovations Happening NOW! The VIne on 8th in Las Vegas Nevada, is central to the best of the city.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
1401 e Carson Ave
1401 Carson Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$850
250 sqft
14th and Carson - Property Id: 230005 Description 14th & Carson Luxury Studios is a 17-unit luxury studio apartment complex within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and one block from Fremont Street.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
The Strip
3726 S Las Vegas Blvd #2207
3726 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,985
681 sqft
Veer Towers 2207W- Stunning Strip Views from this Fully Furnished Studio - Stunning Strip views from the largest fully furnished studio veer offers.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Arts District
Siegel Suites - Charleston
401 East Charleston Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$993
286 sqft
Move In Today: Affordable, Furnished Studio Apartments Just Steps from the Famous Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
The Strip
Siegel Suites - Checkmate
4735 Deckow Lane, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,058
450 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $244.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Siegel Suites - Bonanza
600 East Bonanza Road, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$949
286 sqft
Move In Today: Low-cost, furnished studio apartments on the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Siegel Suites - Fremont
1500 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$798
220 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Las Vegas Apartments, Rent Yours Today! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $184.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
The Strip
3722 Las Vegas Blvd. South #1509
3722 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,450
577 sqft
Luxury Studio in East Tower. 6-11 month available for additional $100 rent. Amenities include rooftop pool with hot tub, steam room, sauna, residential lounge theater, and fitness room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1
4700 Maryland Parkway, Paradise, NV
Studio
$2,050
275 sqft
Brand new, fully-furnished high-rise luxury urban studio. Stunning view of the Las Vegas strip and mountains from rooftop swimming pool with bbq grills, fire pit, and sundeck areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Winchester, NV

Studio apartments could offer the best of Winchester living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Winchester during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

Similar Pages

Winchester 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWinchester 2 Bedroom ApartmentsWinchester 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWinchester 3 Bedroom ApartmentsWinchester Apartments with Balconies
Winchester Apartments with GaragesWinchester Apartments with GymsWinchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinchester Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWinchester Apartments with Parking
Winchester Apartments with PoolsWinchester Apartments with Washer-DryersWinchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinchester Furnished ApartmentsWinchester Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NV
Whitney, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada