1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
145 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 07:05pm
$
Winchester
7 Units Available
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$749
749 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
1002 Tam O Shanter
1002 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
964 sqft
RARE OPPORTUNITY** 1 STORY BRICK ENGLISH COUNTRY COTTAGE*IN PHENOMENAL LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB*3 MINS "WYNN ENCORE" *NESTLED RIGHT ON THE LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE*ADJ.
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2460 Old Forge
2460 Old Forge Lane, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$875
584 sqft
I Bed, 1 Bath Facing the Pool * Entirely Remodeled with Laminate Flooring Throughout and Granite Countertops * Freshly Painted * Covered Parking Attached To Building * Close to Shopping!
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2855 GEARY Place
2855 Geary Pl, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,795
761 sqft
Golf course View in Las Vegas County Club. Rare. LEASE TERM AND PRICE NEGOTIABLE .MINUTES FORM THE STRIPS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT .Beautiful strip View and Gulf course Views Full Furnished Turn-key Unit. Walk -IN closets in MASTER & Hall.
1 of 16
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
1390 Vegas Valley Drive
1390 Vegas Valley Dr, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
671 sqft
Cozy condo with modern upgrades! Lovely kitchen with dark cabinets and salt and pepper granite! Conveniently located near great food options, entertainment, shopping and The Strip! Please note there is no laundry facility on site.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
51 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
600 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Wyandotte Apartment Homes
2629 Wyandotte St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$775
548 sqft
Located within walking distance of the bus line as well as a slew of dining and restaurant options. Units feature air conditioning, balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes tot lot, three pools and laundry.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
667 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$665
690 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,155
931 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
$
48 Units Available
Evoq Apartment Homes
3550 Paradise Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$870
897 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Vio
764 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$690
780 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring walk-in closets, covered parking, and plush carpet. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a playground. Near stores like Target and Best Buy, and close to UNLV.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
Rancho Oakey
8 Units Available
ReNew 2900
2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$840
680 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-story townhomes are newly renovated inside and out. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood flooring, patio/balcony, on-site laundry. Updated fitness center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Paradise Palms
2 Units Available
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$798
640 sqft
Located near UNLV campus with quick access to I-15 and I-215 for commuters. One- and two-bedroom floor plans feature garden tubs, self-cleaning ovens and more. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 07:08pm
2 Units Available
French Quarter
535 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at French Quarter in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
565 S. Royal Crest Cir. 04
565 South Royal Crest Circle, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$775
624 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath In Central Las Vegas - Condominium Features- Central Heat & Air Conditioning Electric Stove Refrigerator Community Features- Shimmering Pool Minutes from Restaurants, Shopping, and Much More Affordable Housing Easy Access to
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
615 S. Royal Crest Cir. #20
615 South Royal Crest Circle, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$775
624 sqft
Affordable 1 Bedroom Condo in Central Las Vegas - Condominium Features- Central Heat & Air Conditioning Electric Stove Refrigerator Community Features- Shimmering Pool Minutes from Restaurants, Shopping, and Much More Affordable Housing Easy
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3726 Hazelwood St Apt 20
3726 Hazelwood Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bed 1 bath condo ready for immediate move in! Comes with stove and fridge in unit, washer and dryer on site! Deposit deferment available to help with move in costs! Make this your home today! Text haley at 7252615469 for more
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Swenson 2
4075 University Center Dr, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,253
408 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished One and Two Bedroom Apartments. ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Cambridge
3825 Cambridge Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
504 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to UNLV! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $249.
