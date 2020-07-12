/
/
/
the strip
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:42 PM
107 Apartments for rent in The Strip, Paradise, NV
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
4 Units Available
Onyx Apartments
5150 Duke Ellington Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1691 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community offers fantastic amenities including a pool, clubhouse, fire pit, gym and game room. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2877 Paradise Rd #1004
2877 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1845 sqft
FURNISHED LUXURY RENTAL at Turnberry Place! - FURNISHED LUXURY RENTAL at Turnberry Place! This 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo on the 10th floor has amazing city and mountain views.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3750 Las Vegas Blvd, S #3411
3750 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$3,850
1106 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3750 Las Vegas Blvd, S #3411 Available 08/12/20 Waldorf Astoria 3411-Strip/City Views from this Stunning 1Bd/1.5Ba Residence - Strip/City views from this Stunning 1bd/1.5ba residence.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2600 West Harmon Ave #6047
2600 West Harmon Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,995
841 sqft
Vdara 6047-Stunning Pool/Aria from this Fully Furnished 1Bd Residence - Vdara Condos at CityCenter offer modern interior spaces including kitchens with latest technology, all in a stylish atmosphere.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
145 Harmon Avenue
145 East Harmon Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,800
847 sqft
Tower 1, One Bedroom, 2 bathroom, with a balcony on the 3rd floor overlooking MGM Grand. Unit has amazing views, Jacuzzi tub, plasma TV's, custom snaidero cabinetry, granite counter tops.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
210 Flamingo
210 E Flamingo Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse, top floor condo with fireplace and a great strip view, resort style living. You must see this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Checkmate
4735 Deckow Lane, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,058
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
500 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $244.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2700 S. Las Vegas Blvd #603
2700 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1345 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BR LUXURY CONDO AT SKY LAS VEGAS ON THE 6TH FLOOR - LARGER 2 BR UNIT WITH MARBLE FLOORING AND EDGING THROUGHOUT* 2 BALCONIES WITH FABULOUS LAS VEGAS VIEWS!* CROWN MOLDING IN BEDROOMS* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* BREAKFAST BAR KITCHEN WITH
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
135 East Harmon
135 East Harmon Avenue, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
520 sqft
*Gorgeous corner unit on fifth floor* Stunning views of city, mountain, and Top Golf. Outstanding services: 24hr guard gate/security, concierge, valet, housekeeping, etc. Access to MGM Grand amenities & entertainment.
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
230 E. Flamingo Rd. 132
230 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1021 sqft
Meridian 2 Bd / 2 Ba with New Laminate Flooring in Living Room & Bedroom Areas - Fully Furnished 2 Bd / 2 Ba Condo with pool view, just 1 1/2 block to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 E Flamingo Rd 120
220 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Fully Furnished 1 Bed | 1 Bath Luxury Condo. Utilities can be included for an additional charge. - Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bdrm | 1 bath residence. Located in 16 Acre Lushly Landscaped Property Just 1 1/2 Blocks from Main Vegas Strip.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
270 E. Flamingo Rd. 413
270 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1021 sqft
Meridian Fully Furnished 2 Bd | 2 Ba Top Floor Condo . - Fully Furnished 2 Bd / 2 Ba Condo just 1 1/2 blocks to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip in 16 Acre Gated Community.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
260 Flamingo
260 E Flamingo Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,300
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse floor meridian luxury condo with pool view, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo. Condo community located 1-1/2 blocks to the heart of the strip.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
4640 Koval
4640 Koval Lane, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Upstairs 4-Plex Unit near "The Strip". Separate Family Room - Could be used as 3rd bedroom. All appliances included. Community Pool.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2000 Fashion Show
2000 Fashion Show Drive, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
785 sqft
LUXURIOUS HIGH RISE LIVING AT TRUMP INTERNATIONAL HOTEL-CONDOS LOCATED ON THE 37TH FLOOR, FULLY FURNISHED, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED-EVERYTHING INCLUDED AT TRUMP! ELEGANT UNIT WITH VIEW OF THE LAS VEGAS VALLEY AND STRIP! BUILT IN CABINETS AND SUB ZERO
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
205 Harmon
205 E Harmon Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1296 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 205 Harmon in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
211 East Flamingo Road #204 - 1
211 E Flamingo Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,999
980 sqft
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO RENT PLATINUM HOTEL & SPA "PRINCESS SUITE' 1 BEDROOM W/ STRIP VIEWS 1021 SQFT An oasis near the strip. Fully furnished with kitchen cookware. A king bed & a sofa-sleeper for four people.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
3722 Las Vegas Blvd. South #1509
3722 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,600
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Studio in East Tower. 6-11 month available for additional $100 rent. Amenities include rooftop pool with hot tub, steam room, sauna, residential lounge theater, and fitness room.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2857 PARADISE Road
2857 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLUSH PLUSH PLUSH!! Enjoy the state of luxurious comfort and extravagant living in this one of a kind fully furnished 2/3 condo w/ Las Vegas Strip & Mountains views! This custom design includes marble floors*custom drapes*schonbek chandeliers*hign
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 02:20pm
1 Unit Available
4640 Koval Lane 51 - C
4640 Koval Ln, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1196 sqft
Upstairs 4-Plex Unit near "The Strip". Separate Family Room with Fireplace. Could be 3rd bedroom. All appliances included. Community Pool. Karen J Wu eProNet Realty s.183448
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2700 Las Vegas
2700 Las Vegas Blvd S, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1251 sqft
DON'T LET THE LOW UNIT NUMBER FOOL YOU! THE UNIT HAS AMAZING VIEWS! WELL KEPT, UPGRADED CONDO ON THE STRIP * FULLY FURNISHED W/ UPGRADED FLOORING - FURNITURE CAN BE REMOVED IF YOU HAVE YOUR OWN FURNITURE * 2 MASTERS ON OPPOSITE ENDS OF THE UNIT *
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
125 Harmon
125 E Harmon Ave, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
899 sqft
The MGM Signature located within the enclave of the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Strip. This 14th floor 1 Bedroom Unit has a Balcony and full kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
350 East Desert Inn Road
350 E Desert Inn Rd, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
849 sqft
Condo located walking distance to convention center .Park like community grounds. View Encore Wynn Casino. Fully remodeled .2 Bedroom 1Bath . Centrally located near Strip.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
220 Flamingo
220 E Flamingo Rd, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
976 sqft
This unit has it all. All you need to do is pack your clothes. Fully furnished complete with items like dishes, towels etc.