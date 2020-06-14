136 Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV with garage

Apartment List
1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3087 CAPISTRANO CT
3087 Capistrano Court, Winchester, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful short term rental home , COMPLETELY furnished and all utilities included - Come and see this beautiful single story mini palace, ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with beds and bedding.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way
462 Las Casitas Way, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
986 sqft
462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON! MI 6/15th Refurbished-2 car Garage-Townhouse - MINUTES FROM STRIP!! East side 2 bedroom,1 1/2 bath,2 story town home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2679 McLeod
2679 Mcleod Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
887 sqft
This lovely 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath unit is a 2nd level unit featuring fresh paint and large roomy balcony and a 1 car attached garage with W/D hookups. Sparking community pool and mature landscaping through-out. Priced right and won't last long.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
146 GREENBRIAR TOWNHOUSE Way
146 Greenbriar Townhouse Way, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$935
1320 sqft
REMODELED CABINETS/VANITIES, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT!! FANTASTIC ENTRY INVITING ENTRY WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM. LOVELY OPEN KITCHEN WITH NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BEAUTIFUL WHITE CABINETS.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2829 Queens Courtyard
2829 Queens Courtyard Drive, Winchester, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3064 sqft
FABULOUS VIEWS of the Las Vegas Strip & lush greens of the Exclusive “Las Vegas Country Club.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2830 Karen Avenue
2830 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
4492 sqft
Beautiful light and bright (850-900sft) second story 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Large private balcony with attached one car garage. Community Pool.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3205 Pinehurst
3205 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1248 sqft
3205 Pinehurst Dr. Unit D Las Vegas, NV is a condo in the Las Vegas Country Club. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home was remodeled in 2012 and has a new kitchen, bathrooms, floors.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3181 PINEHURST Drive
3181 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM TOWN HOME W/ 1 CAR GARAGE IN LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB. FANTASTIC VIEWS OF THE COURSE* SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN W/ LARGE LIVING ROOM* UPDATED KITCHEN W/ AMPLE STORAGE* UPGRADED BATHS* COZY MASTER BEDROOM W/ GOLF COURSE VIEWS*

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2700 LAS VEGAS Boulevard
2700 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1284 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO FOR LEASE. ON THE 37TH FLOOR WITH UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE WORLD-FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP. CHEF'S KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (SUBZERO AND BOSCH).

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2567 KAREN
2567 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM PATIO HOME INCLUDING A 1 CAR GARAGE! HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WET BAR, DINING AREA, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. EXCELLENT CONDITION. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2680 Kline
2680 Kline Circle, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
4492 sqft
LOVELY TOWNHOME - 2 STORIES - ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS - 2BD/1.5 BATH - NEW TWO TONE PAINT

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2877 Paradise
2877 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1845 sqft
BRIGHT, CLEAN OPEN 2 BEDROOM UNIT! AWESOME STRIP VIEWS!! BEDROOMS SEPERATED FOR PRIVACY. MARBLE BATHROOMS. JACUZZI TUB, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND MORE!!!

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2967 Pinehurst
2967 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1546 sqft
From the minute you pull into the Las Vegas Country Club gates, you will realize you are somewhere special. Old Vegas feel, tons of history, huge trees lining the streets and the oldest private golf course in Las Vegas.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2857 PARADISE Road
2857 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on the 16th Floor with TWO Balconies in Tower 2!! Granite countertops, marble and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, Gorgeous light fixtures and window coverings!

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
945 VEGAS VALLEY DR Drive
945 Vegas Valley Drive, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2493 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL 3bd/2.5bth home in LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES! Updated with 18"x36" Porcelain Tile & Engineered Wood Flooring, Newer Kitchen Cabinets, Marble Counters & SS Appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2777 PARADISE Road
2777 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
6015 sqft
One of a kind custom 2 level Top floor penthouse showcasing 270 degrees of majestic view of the world's famous LV strip,mountains & 2 golf courses.Unique 6,421 sq.ft.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
222 KAREN Avenue
222 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1646 sqft
STUNNING 3 BEDROOM UNIT IN TURNBERRY WEST TOWER. 44TH FLOOR. MARBLE THRU OUT. MOUNTAIN AND STRIP VIEW. OUTDOOR RESORT POOL, TENNIS COURTS, SOCIAL ROOM, 24 HOUR CONCIERGE, GUARD GATED
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,155
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3955 Pembridge Court
3955 Pembridge Court, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1351 sqft
Cute and cozy! Single story 3 bedroom in gated community! - Cute and cozy single story 3 bedroom townhome. Vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans, solar energy, skylight, and covered patio are just some of the little touches of home. Open floor plan.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
John S. Park
1 Unit Available
1332 5th Place
1332 5th Place, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1975 sqft
FOR RENT - Post-Modern 4-bdrm Fully Furnished Beauty - Beautifully upgraded post-modern in downtown John S. Park area. Fully furnished 4bdrm, 2bath, 2-car garage home. Very serene neighborhood, close to strip.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
3112 Sonata Drive
3112 Sonata Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1284 sqft
Fully furnished first floor condo in gated Sunrise Villas community. Open floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout. Welcome to community pool. All housewares, linens, full size washer/dryer, cable, wifi and utilities included in your stay.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3749 Garden North
3749 Garden Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1840 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 story townhome with large entertaining area and attached 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Paradise Palms
1 Unit Available
3398 Nahatan
3398 Nahatan Way, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1344 sqft
This is a remarkably well preserved original Krisel Design home. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a large open family room and tiled kitchen.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Paradise Palms
1 Unit Available
1965 Ottawa
1965 Ottawa Drive, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2589 sqft
*FOR RENT* GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY FULLY FURNISHED HOME WITH POOL ON GOLF COURSE!!! Totally rehabbed home on the Las Vegas National golf course. New upgraded flooring thgroughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Winchester, NV

Winchester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

