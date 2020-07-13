/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM
172 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
222 Karen Avenue Unit 3005
222 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,875
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM CONDO ON THE 30TH FLOOR WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE STRIP, MOUNTAINS, CITY LIGHTS AND GOLF COURSE!!! - Located in Turnberry Towers Includes a Guard Gated Community and Valet.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
2547 Pacific Avenue
2547 Pacific Avenue, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
- Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Two Story Home with Sparkling Pool (RLNE5657613)
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
2947 Pinehurst Dr
2947 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2209 sqft
REMODELED, RETRO LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB HOME ON THE GOLF COURSE - GORGEOUS 2 BEDROOM 2.
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
322 Karen Avenue
322 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,695
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renters Warehouse Presents: AVAILABLE ASAP, This Beautiful Turnberry Towers condo on 26th floor with southern view of valley. Unit features wood floors throughout, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in closet in bedroom. 814 sf, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
41 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Paradise Palms
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,041
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1085 sqft
Located near UNLV campus with quick access to I-15 and I-215 for commuters. One- and two-bedroom floor plans feature garden tubs, self-cleaning ovens and more. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
$
2 Units Available
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Come home to convenient living at Camino 1107 Apartments. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,265
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
8 Units Available
Rancho Oakey
ReNew 2900
2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$905
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1319 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-story townhomes are newly renovated inside and out. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood flooring, patio/balcony, on-site laundry. Updated fitness center.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Wyandotte Apartment Homes
2629 Wyandotte St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Located within walking distance of the bus line as well as a slew of dining and restaurant options. Units feature air conditioning, balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes tot lot, three pools and laundry.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$665
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
868 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Vio
764 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$690
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring walk-in closets, covered parking, and plush carpet. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a playground. Near stores like Target and Best Buy, and close to UNLV.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$925
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1047 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-sized washers and dryers, plush carpeting, window coverings, and all kitchen appliances. Off East Sahara just blocks from Albertson's and Las Vegas High School.
Verified
1 of 77
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
48 Units Available
Evoq Apartments
3550 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1049 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$740
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista
920 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,036
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, UNLV, and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
625 Royal Crest Cir Unit 14
625 South Royal Crest Circle, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
624 sqft
1 Bed/ 1 Bath Short Term or Long Term Fully Furnished Condo near Las Vegas Strip - This cozy condo unit is fully furnished to make you feel right at home.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3726 Hazelwood St Apt 20
3726 Hazelwood Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$650
480 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bed 1 bath condo ready for immediate move in! Comes with stove and fridge in unit, washer and dryer on site! Make this your home today! Text haley at 7252615469 for more information (RLNE5686064)
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Twain 3
454 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,123
450 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments near the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $259.
Similar Pages
Winchester 1 BedroomsWinchester 2 BedroomsWinchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinchester 3 BedroomsWinchester Apartments with Balcony
Winchester Apartments with GarageWinchester Apartments with GymWinchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinchester Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWinchester Apartments with Parking