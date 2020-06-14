/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:16 AM
193 Furnished Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2700 Las Vegas
2700 Las Vegas Blvd S, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1251 sqft
WELL KEPT, UPGRADED CONDO ON THE STRIP * FULLY FURNISHED W/ UPGRADED FLOORING * 2 MASTERS ON OPPOSITE ENDS OF THE UNIT * MAIN MASTER INCLUDES SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB WITH JETS * GOOD SIZED ROOMS AND OPEN GREAT ROOM WITH BALCONY AND AMAZING VIEWS *
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3087 CAPISTRANO CT
3087 Capistrano Court, Winchester, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful short term rental home , COMPLETELY furnished and all utilities included - Come and see this beautiful single story mini palace, ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with beds and bedding.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
360 E. Desert Inn Rd #1203
360 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
360 E.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2747 Paradise
2747 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
3206 sqft
PRISTINE AND BEAUTIFUL!!!!!! FULLY FURNISHED "TURN-KEY" UNIT READY TO OCCUPY. GORGEOUS MARBLE FLOORING, OUTSTANDING NEW FURNISHING, ACCESSORIES, ART AND LIGHTING FIXTURES.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2855 GEARY Place
2855 Geary Pl, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,795
761 sqft
Golf course View in Las Vegas County Club. Rare. LEASE TERM AND PRICE NEGOTIABLE .MINUTES FORM THE STRIPS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT .Beautiful strip View and Gulf course Views Full Furnished Turn-key Unit. Walk -IN closets in MASTER & Hall.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2700 LAS VEGAS Boulevard
2700 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1284 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO FOR LEASE. ON THE 37TH FLOOR WITH UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE WORLD-FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP. CHEF'S KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (SUBZERO AND BOSCH).
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2857 PARADISE Road
2857 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on the 16th Floor with TWO Balconies in Tower 2!! Granite countertops, marble and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, Gorgeous light fixtures and window coverings!
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
945 VEGAS VALLEY DR Drive
945 Vegas Valley Drive, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2493 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL 3bd/2.5bth home in LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES! Updated with 18"x36" Porcelain Tile & Engineered Wood Flooring, Newer Kitchen Cabinets, Marble Counters & SS Appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
850 East Desert Inn
850 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1460 sqft
Fabulous High Rise Apartment is located DIRECTLY behind the Las Vegas Convention Center and is located 1 mile from the Strip.
1 of 20
Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3000 LIBERTY Circle
3000 Liberty Circle North, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1645 sqft
Completely redone, fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, features HUGE den & pool! Large corner lot. Brand new flooring & paint throughout, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen. All appliances included. Large covered patio in back.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3011 Nordoff Circle
3011 Nordoff Circle, Paradise, NV
6 Bedrooms
$2,995
- 6 Bedroom/ 5 Bath Two Story Home Fully Furnished (RLNE5657608)
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2008 San Jose Ave
2008 San Jose Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1802 sqft
Amazing Single story COMPLETELY FURNISHED Short term rental - This recently remodeled single story home is waiting for you! It is completely furnished and all utilities are included, all you have to do is bring your clothes and you will be set.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Swenson 2
4075 University Center Dr, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,253
408 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
606 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished One and Two Bedroom Apartments. ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Cambridge
3825 Cambridge Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
504 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to UNLV! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $249.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3730 Palos Verdes Street
3730 Palo Verde Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$650
400 sqft
13 UNITES FURNISHED STUDIO -CENTRAL LOCATION-WALKING DISTANCE TO FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP-CONVENTION CENTER More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/las-vegas-nv?lid=12840625 (RLNE5363450)
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
John S. Park
1 Unit Available
1332 5th Place
1332 5th Place, Las Vegas, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1975 sqft
FOR RENT - Post-Modern 4-bdrm Fully Furnished Beauty - Beautifully upgraded post-modern in downtown John S. Park area. Fully furnished 4bdrm, 2bath, 2-car garage home. Very serene neighborhood, close to strip.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Twain 3
454 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,123
450 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments near the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $259.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Twain
455 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
Move In Today: Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip and Convention Center! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista
920 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,036
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, UNLV, and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3927 Royal Viking Way
3927 Royal Viking Way, Paradise, NV
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
5545 sqft
Gated fully furnished turnkey home built for entertaining! Homes features over 5,500 square feet, 5 ensuite bedrooms, plus two additional bedrooms, gourmet kitchen, pool table, poker table, large loft upstairs and private pool and spa.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
3112 Sonata Drive
3112 Sonata Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1284 sqft
Fully furnished first floor condo in gated Sunrise Villas community. Open floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout. Welcome to community pool. All housewares, linens, full size washer/dryer, cable, wifi and utilities included in your stay.
Similar Pages
Winchester 1 BedroomsWinchester 2 BedroomsWinchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinchester 3 BedroomsWinchester Apartments with BalconyWinchester Apartments with Garage
Winchester Apartments with GymWinchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinchester Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWinchester Apartments with ParkingWinchester Apartments with Pool