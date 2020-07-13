/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020
249 Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV with pool
Last updated July 13
Winchester
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$799
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Winchester
222 Karen Avenue Unit 3005
222 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,875
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL ONE BEDROOM CONDO ON THE 30TH FLOOR WITH PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE STRIP, MOUNTAINS, CITY LIGHTS AND GOLF COURSE!!! - Located in Turnberry Towers Includes a Guard Gated Community and Valet.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3087 CAPISTRANO CT
3087 Capistrano Court, Winchester, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful short term rental home , COMPLETELY furnished and all utilities included - Come and see this beautiful single story mini palace, ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with beds and bedding.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Winchester
2547 Pacific Avenue
2547 Pacific Avenue, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
- Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Two Story Home with Sparkling Pool (RLNE5657613)
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
The Strip
2700 S. Las Vegas Blvd #603
2700 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1467 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BR LUXURY CONDO AT SKY LAS VEGAS ON THE 6TH FLOOR - LARGER 2 BR UNIT WITH MARBLE FLOORING AND EDGING THROUGHOUT* 2 BALCONIES WITH FABULOUS LAS VEGAS VIEWS!* CROWN MOLDING IN BEDROOMS* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* BREAKFAST BAR KITCHEN WITH
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Winchester
658 Tam O Shanter
658 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2160 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 BR TOWNHOME IN GUARD GATED LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! MONTHLY RENT INCLUDES SEWER, TRASH AND QUARTERLY PEST SPRAY. STEPS AWAY FROM REFRESHING POOL. ABSOLUTE PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP!
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Winchester
578 Tam O Shanter
578 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Spectacular 2 story English brick townhome located in the Las Vegas Country Club just minutes away from the strip. 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, large living room with formal dining room, open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Winchester
650 Oakmont Avenue
650 Oakmont Avenue, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
761 sqft
1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom on Golf Course * in the Heart of the Las Vegas Country Club * Minutes from the Las Vegas Strip * Patio Overlooks Hole 16 * Community Pool and Exercise Room * Large Open Space * Close to Shopping!
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3125 PINEHURST Drive
3125 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Come see this wonderful property! This unit boasts a close proximity to the Las Vegas Strip! Many of the exciting and entertaining attractions of Las Vegas are just a short drive away.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Winchester
1405 Vegas Valley
1405 East Vegas Valley Drive, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
1125 sqft
3bedroom- 2 bath renovated upstairs unit. No Carpet here! Spacious Kitchen- Updated cabinets, grantie countertops, Eating Area, Large Living Room, Master Bedroom is spacious, 2 closets, Master Bath (shower only). Second Bath - Tub Shower Combination.
Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Winchester
322 Karen Avenue
322 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,695
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renters Warehouse Presents: AVAILABLE ASAP, This Beautiful Turnberry Towers condo on 26th floor with southern view of valley. Unit features wood floors throughout, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in closet in bedroom. 814 sf, 1.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
The Strip
2857 PARADISE Road
2857 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
PLUSH PLUSH PLUSH!! Enjoy the state of luxurious comfort and extravagant living in this one of a kind fully furnished 2/3 condo w/ Las Vegas Strip & Mountains views! This custom design includes marble floors*custom drapes*schonbek chandeliers*hign
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
The Strip
2700 Las Vegas
2700 Las Vegas Blvd S, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1251 sqft
DON'T LET THE LOW UNIT NUMBER FOOL YOU! THE UNIT HAS AMAZING VIEWS! WELL KEPT, UPGRADED CONDO ON THE STRIP * FULLY FURNISHED W/ UPGRADED FLOORING - FURNITURE CAN BE REMOVED IF YOU HAVE YOUR OWN FURNITURE * 2 MASTERS ON OPPOSITE ENDS OF THE UNIT *
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Winchester
2679 McLeod
2679 Mcleod Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
887 sqft
This lovely 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath unit is a 2nd level unit featuring fresh paint and large roomy balcony and a 1 car attached garage with W/D hookups. Sparking community pool and mature landscaping through-out. Priced right and won't last long.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Winchester
2855 GEARY Place
2855 Geary Pl, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,795
761 sqft
Golf course View in Las Vegas County Club. Rare. LEASE TERM AND PRICE NEGOTIABLE .MINUTES FORM THE STRIPS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT .Beautiful strip View and Gulf course Views Full Furnished Turn-key Unit. Walk -IN closets in MASTER & Hall.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
The Strip
350 East Desert Inn Road
350 E Desert Inn Rd, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
849 sqft
Condo located walking distance to convention center .Park like community grounds. View Encore Wynn Casino. Fully remodeled .2 Bedroom 1Bath . Centrally located near Strip.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Winchester
945 VEGAS VALLEY DR Drive
945 Vegas Valley Drive, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2493 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL - LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES! 3Bd/2.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Winchester
850 East Desert Inn
850 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1460 sqft
Fabulous High Rise Apartment is located DIRECTLY behind the Las Vegas Convention Center and is located 1 mile from the Strip.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Winchester
530 TAM O SHANTER
530 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
LOVELY GUARD GATED COMMUNITY, LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB TOWNHOUSE. NEAR HOSPITAL & SHOPS. FRESHLY PAINTED, AND NEWLY INSTALLED LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS. ALL NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. UNIT COMES WITH WASHER & DRYER. COMMUNITY POOL JUST ACROSS FROM THE UNIT.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
The Strip
2777 PARADISE Road
2777 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
6015 sqft
One of a kind custom 2 level Top floor penthouse showcasing 270 degrees of majestic view of the world's famous LV strip,mountains & 2 golf courses.Unique 6,421 sq.ft.
Last updated January 1
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3000 LIBERTY Circle
3000 Liberty Circle North, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1645 sqft
Completely redone, fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, features HUGE den & pool! Large corner lot. Brand new flooring & paint throughout, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen. All appliances included. Large covered patio in back.
Last updated July 13
1 Unit Available
Winchester
850 Tam O Shanter
850 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1956 sqft
Located in the guard gated Las Vegas Country Club, this modern RECENTLY RENOVATED 3 bedroom townhouse. Spacious Kitchen features quartz countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances and more...
