2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:51 AM
236 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV
Winchester
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$829
829 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Winchester
462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way
462 Las Casitas Way, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
986 sqft
462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON! MI 6/15th Refurbished-2 car Garage-Townhouse - MINUTES FROM STRIP!! East side 2 bedroom,1 1/2 bath,2 story town home.
The Strip
360 E. Desert Inn Rd #1203
360 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2393 sqft
360 E.
Winchester
578 Tam O Shanter
578 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Spectacular 2 story English brick townhome located in the Las Vegas Country Club just minutes away from the strip. 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, large living room with formal dining room, open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
Winchester
146 GREENBRIAR TOWNHOUSE Way
146 Greenbriar Townhouse Way, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$935
1320 sqft
REMODELED CABINETS/VANITIES, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT!! FANTASTIC ENTRY INVITING ENTRY WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM. LOVELY OPEN KITCHEN WITH NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BEAUTIFUL WHITE CABINETS.
Winchester
614 TAM O SHANTER
614 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1712 sqft
Downtown living in this contemporary townhome. Open floor plan w/ marble floor downstairs and lush carpeting upstairs. Asteroid chandelier & Nelson bubble light. Granite counters, stainless professional stove & wine fridge.
The Strip
2700 Las Vegas
2700 Las Vegas Blvd S, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1251 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://youtu.be/spRlO-Urz5k - Sky LV Luxury Condo - 19th floor on the Strip ~ Stunning City, Mountain & Strip VIEWS with floor to ceiling windows, wrap around glass railing balcony.
Winchester
2830 Karen Avenue
2830 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
4492 sqft
Beautiful light and bright (850-900sft) second story 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Large private balcony with attached one car garage. Community Pool.
Winchester
322 Karen
322 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1405 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM WITH DUAL PATIOS OFF EACH BEDRROOM WITH VIEWS OF BOTH SIDES OF THE TOWER.WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAS VEGAS STRIP, SHOPPING CENTERS, CONVENTION CENTER AND MORE. GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS AND 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES.
Winchester
3205 Pinehurst
3205 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1248 sqft
3205 Pinehurst Dr. Unit D Las Vegas, NV is a condo in the Las Vegas Country Club. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home was remodeled in 2012 and has a new kitchen, bathrooms, floors.
Winchester
3181 PINEHURST Drive
3181 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM TOWN HOME W/ 1 CAR GARAGE IN LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB. FANTASTIC VIEWS OF THE COURSE* SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN W/ LARGE LIVING ROOM* UPDATED KITCHEN W/ AMPLE STORAGE* UPGRADED BATHS* COZY MASTER BEDROOM W/ GOLF COURSE VIEWS*
The Strip
350 East Desert Inn Road
350 E Desert Inn Rd, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
849 sqft
Condo located walking distance to convention center .Park like community grounds. View Encore Wynn Casino. Fully remodeled .2 Bedroom 1Bath . Centrally located near Strip.
The Strip
2700 LAS VEGAS Boulevard
2700 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1284 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO FOR LEASE. ON THE 37TH FLOOR WITH UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE WORLD-FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP. CHEF'S KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (SUBZERO AND BOSCH).
Winchester
2567 KAREN
2567 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM PATIO HOME INCLUDING A 1 CAR GARAGE! HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WET BAR, DINING AREA, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. EXCELLENT CONDITION. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.
Winchester
915 Vegas Valley
915 Vegas Valley Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2380 sqft
Unique oversized 1st floor unit in Las Vegas Country Club nestled on the 11th Tee Box. 2 Bedrooms with walk in closets, 2.5 bathrooms, Den with a closet.
Winchester
2679 McLeod
2679 Mcleod Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
4326 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 bath, 2nd level unit. Fresh paint,roomy balcony unit comes with 1 car detached garage with W/D hookups.
Winchester
2680 Kline
2680 Kline Circle, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
4492 sqft
LOVELY TOWNHOME - 2 STORIES - ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS - 2BD/1.5 BATH - NEW TWO TONE PAINT
The Strip
2877 Paradise
2877 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1845 sqft
BRIGHT, CLEAN OPEN 2 BEDROOM UNIT! AWESOME STRIP VIEWS!! BEDROOMS SEPERATED FOR PRIVACY. MARBLE BATHROOMS. JACUZZI TUB, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND MORE!!!
Winchester
135 Greenbriar Townhouse
135 Greenbriar Townhouse Way, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
2 MASTER BEDROOM 2 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME. BEAUTIFUL WOOD TILE INLAY ON FIRST FLOOR AND PLUSH CARPET UPSTAIRS. MOVE-IN READY
Winchester
2967 Pinehurst
2967 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1546 sqft
From the minute you pull into the Las Vegas Country Club gates, you will realize you are somewhere special. Old Vegas feel, tons of history, huge trees lining the streets and the oldest private golf course in Las Vegas.
The Strip
2857 PARADISE Road
2857 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1803 sqft
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on the 16th Floor with TWO Balconies in Tower 2!! Granite countertops, marble and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, Gorgeous light fixtures and window coverings!
Winchester
530 TAM O SHANTER
530 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
LOVELY GUARD GATED COMMUNITY, LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB TOWNHOUSE. NEAR HOSPITAL & SHOPS. FRESHLY PAINTED, AND NEWLY INSTALLED LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS. ALL NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. UNIT COMES WITH WASHER & DRYER. COMMUNITY POOL JUST ACROSS FROM THE UNIT.
Evoq Apartment Homes
3550 Paradise Rd, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1044 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
