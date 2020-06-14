Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

216 Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winchester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
1002 Tam O Shanter
1002 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RARE OPPORTUNITY** 1 STORY BRICK ENGLISH COUNTRY COTTAGE*IN PHENOMENAL LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB*3 MINS "WYNN ENCORE" *NESTLED RIGHT ON THE LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE*ADJ.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
322 Karen
322 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM WITH DUAL PATIOS OFF EACH BEDRROOM WITH VIEWS OF BOTH SIDES OF THE TOWER.WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAS VEGAS STRIP, SHOPPING CENTERS, CONVENTION CENTER AND MORE. GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS AND 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2700 LAS VEGAS Boulevard
2700 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1284 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO FOR LEASE. ON THE 37TH FLOOR WITH UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE WORLD-FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP. CHEF'S KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (SUBZERO AND BOSCH).

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2857 PARADISE Road
2857 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on the 16th Floor with TWO Balconies in Tower 2!! Granite countertops, marble and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, Gorgeous light fixtures and window coverings!

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
945 VEGAS VALLEY DR Drive
945 Vegas Valley Drive, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2493 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL 3bd/2.5bth home in LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES! Updated with 18"x36" Porcelain Tile & Engineered Wood Flooring, Newer Kitchen Cabinets, Marble Counters & SS Appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
530 TAM O SHANTER
530 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
LOVELY GUARD GATED COMMUNITY, LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB TOWNHOUSE. NEAR HOSPITAL & SHOPS. FRESHLY PAINTED, AND NEWLY INSTALLED LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS. ALL NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. UNIT COMES WITH WASHER & DRYER. COMMUNITY POOL JUST ACROSS FROM THE UNIT.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2008 San Jose Ave
2008 San Jose Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1802 sqft
Amazing Single story COMPLETELY FURNISHED Short term rental - This recently remodeled single story home is waiting for you! It is completely furnished and all utilities are included, all you have to do is bring your clothes and you will be set.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Francisco Park
1 Unit Available
1319 PHILLIPS Avenue
1319 Phillips Ave, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1826 sqft
3 bedroom side of duplex. New faus wood flooring, new cabinets and counters, Pool, security fencing between house and pool. Play area, 2 patios, new sliding patio door to pool. Appliances included. W/D hook ups in unit. Extra secured storage area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
The Strip
1 Unit Available
1 Hughes Center Drive
1 Hughes Center Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2913 sqft
Indulge in sophistication in this elegant Park Towers unit. The entry foyer opens to a spacious living room with floor to ceiling windows that allow for magnificent Strip and city views.
Results within 5 miles of Winchester
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Whitney
10 Units Available
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$960
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1182 sqft
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
32 Units Available
The yoU
4700 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,275
356 sqft
Check out our brand new fully furnished modern studios, two and six bedroom suites with views of the Las Vegas Strip today. The yoU Student Apartments across from UNLV is "What’s Next” in modern studio apartment living.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
10 Units Available
Torreyana
5155 S Torrey Pines Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,087
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1120 sqft
Torreyana sits in Vegas' Spring Valley neighborhood, just between 1-15 and 215 Beltway. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, refrigerators and ceiling fans. This is a pet-friendly community with two on-site pools.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Bella Vita
8 Units Available
Madison at Spring Valley
5540 W Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$965
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1060 sqft
A recently renovated community with spacious apartment homes near the heart of Las Vegas. Resort-style pool, sundeck and lots of on-site green space. Spacious interiors with a deck or balcony.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Green Valley North
16 Units Available
Villas at Green Valley
2362 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the golf course, UNLV and the McCarran Airport. This modern community features a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances in each unit. On-site pool, clubhouse, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
9 Units Available
Marq at 1600
1600 E University Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$853
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
975 sqft
The Marq At 1600 is the perfect place to live, whether you're looking for comfort and livability or a superior location! Our community is within walking distance to The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and is just minutes from prime shopping, parks,
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
12 Units Available
Fifteen Fifty
1550 E Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
739 sqft
Fifteen Fifty Apartments is currently undergoing exciting changes that will provide even more amenities for our residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
Stonegate
5075 Spyglass Hill Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$880
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
968 sqft
On-site pool, playground, dog park and business center. Located near the area's best shopping and dining. This recently renovated community features hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
11 Units Available
Topaz
4020 Arville St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$805
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
870 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring large closets, patios and ample storage. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour pool, spa and dry sauna. Located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
21 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$852
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
5 Units Available
The Boulevard
3050 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$969
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1188 sqft
Stylish apartments feature private patios and vaulted ceilings. Superb on-site amenities include 24-maintenance, Internet access, clubhouse and gym. Convenient location close to the Royal Links Golf Course and the I-515. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:05pm
4 Units Available
V Lane
4316 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,085
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
880 sqft
Deluxe apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry hookup and hardwood floors. Dog park, pool and hot tub on site. Prime location provides easy access to I-515, downtown Las Vegas, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Whitney
9 Units Available
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$844
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Winchester, NV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winchester renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

