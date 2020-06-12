/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM
193 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
360 E. Desert Inn Rd #1203
360 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2393 sqft
360 E.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
578 Tam O Shanter
578 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Spectacular 2 story English brick townhome located in the Las Vegas Country Club just minutes away from the strip. 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, large living room with formal dining room, open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
322 Karen
322 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1405 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM WITH DUAL PATIOS OFF EACH BEDRROOM WITH VIEWS OF BOTH SIDES OF THE TOWER.WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAS VEGAS STRIP, SHOPPING CENTERS, CONVENTION CENTER AND MORE. GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS AND 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3205 Pinehurst
3205 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1248 sqft
3205 Pinehurst Dr. Unit D Las Vegas, NV is a condo in the Las Vegas Country Club. It contains 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home was remodeled in 2012 and has a new kitchen, bathrooms, floors.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3181 PINEHURST Drive
3181 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM TOWN HOME W/ 1 CAR GARAGE IN LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB. FANTASTIC VIEWS OF THE COURSE* SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN W/ LARGE LIVING ROOM* UPDATED KITCHEN W/ AMPLE STORAGE* UPGRADED BATHS* COZY MASTER BEDROOM W/ GOLF COURSE VIEWS*
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2567 KAREN
2567 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM PATIO HOME INCLUDING A 1 CAR GARAGE! HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WET BAR, DINING AREA, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. EXCELLENT CONDITION. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2679 McLeod
2679 Mcleod Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
4326 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 bath, 2nd level unit. Fresh paint,roomy balcony unit comes with 1 car detached garage with W/D hookups.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2680 Kline
2680 Kline Circle, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
4492 sqft
LOVELY TOWNHOME - 2 STORIES - ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS - 2BD/1.5 BATH - NEW TWO TONE PAINT
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2877 Paradise
2877 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1845 sqft
BRIGHT, CLEAN OPEN 2 BEDROOM UNIT! AWESOME STRIP VIEWS!! BEDROOMS SEPERATED FOR PRIVACY. MARBLE BATHROOMS. JACUZZI TUB, UPGRADED APPLIANCES AND MORE!!!
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2967 Pinehurst
2967 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1546 sqft
From the minute you pull into the Las Vegas Country Club gates, you will realize you are somewhere special. Old Vegas feel, tons of history, huge trees lining the streets and the oldest private golf course in Las Vegas.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:04am
13 Units Available
Olive Grove
4450 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
975 sqft
Located just off Route 501, this unique, pet-friendly neighborhood offers comfort and elegance. The one- and two-bedroom apartments offer in-unit washers and dryers, included internet/cable and wood flooring.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
21 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
900 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
49 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 06:22am
$
50 Units Available
Evoq Apartment Homes
3550 Paradise Rd, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1044 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1128 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
Rancho Oakey
10 Units Available
ReNew 2900
2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
863 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-story townhomes are newly renovated inside and out. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood flooring, patio/balcony, on-site laundry. Updated fitness center.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$765
868 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Swenson 2
4075 University Center Dr, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
606 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished One and Two Bedroom Apartments. ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
4050 Pacific Harbors
4050 Pacific Harbors Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
977 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH FIREPLACE IN A GATED COMMUNITY! Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and a Breakfast Bar.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
146 GREENBRIAR TOWNHOUSE Way
146 Greenbriar Townhouse Way, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$935
1320 sqft
REMODELED CABINETS/VANITIES, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT!! FANTASTIC ENTRY INVITING ENTRY WITH LARGE LIVING ROOM. LOVELY OPEN KITCHEN WITH NEW VINYL PLANK FLOORING, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BEAUTIFUL WHITE CABINETS.
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
220 East Flamingo Road
220 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1017 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom condo W/Balcony, Fully Furnished**Travertine/Marble Floors**Fully equipped Kitchen with SS/appliances**granite counter top**breakfast counter**Washer/Dryer located in unit***This luxury community offers pools**spas**gym**tennis
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
3112 Sonata Drive
3112 Sonata Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1284 sqft
Fully furnished first floor condo in gated Sunrise Villas community. Open floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout. Welcome to community pool. All housewares, linens, full size washer/dryer, cable, wifi and utilities included in your stay.
Similar Pages
Winchester 1 BedroomsWinchester 2 BedroomsWinchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinchester 3 BedroomsWinchester Apartments with BalconyWinchester Apartments with Garage
Winchester Apartments with GymWinchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinchester Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWinchester Apartments with ParkingWinchester Apartments with Pool