Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

167 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV

Finding an apartment in Winchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2547 Pacific Avenue
2547 Pacific Avenue, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
- Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Two Story Home with Sparkling Pool (RLNE5657613)
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified

The Milo

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
51 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified

Aya

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$665
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
868 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Wyandotte Apartment Homes
2629 Wyandotte St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1233 sqft
Located within walking distance of the bus line as well as a slew of dining and restaurant options. Units feature air conditioning, balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes tot lot, three pools and laundry.
Verified

ReNew 2900

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
Rancho Oakey
9 Units Available
ReNew 2900
2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1319 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-story townhomes are newly renovated inside and out. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood flooring, patio/balcony, on-site laundry. Updated fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified

Canvas

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
Gateway District
2 Units Available
Canvas
1521 S Casino Center Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$685
342 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canvas in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
2 Units Available
French Quarter
535 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV
Studio
$550
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at French Quarter in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,155
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
$
49 Units Available
Evoq Apartment Homes
3550 Paradise Rd, Paradise, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1044 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Verified

Vio

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Vio
764 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$690
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring walk-in closets, covered parking, and plush carpet. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a playground. Near stores like Target and Best Buy, and close to UNLV.
Verified

Prime

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
12 Units Available
Olive Grove
4450 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1102 sqft
Located just off Route 501, this unique, pet-friendly neighborhood offers comfort and elegance. The one- and two-bedroom apartments offer in-unit washers and dryers, included internet/cable and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:33am
10 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
$
2 Units Available
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Come home to convenient living at Camino 1107 Apartments. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Paradise Palms
2 Units Available
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$798
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near UNLV campus with quick access to I-15 and I-215 for commuters. One- and two-bedroom floor plans feature garden tubs, self-cleaning ovens and more. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1047 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-sized washers and dryers, plush carpeting, window coverings, and all kitchen appliances. Off East Sahara just blocks from Albertson's and Las Vegas High School.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Cambridge
3825 Cambridge Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
504 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to UNLV! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $249.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3730 Palos Verdes Street
3730 Palo Verde Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$650
400 sqft
13 UNITES FURNISHED STUDIO -CENTRAL LOCATION-WALKING DISTANCE TO FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP-CONVENTION CENTER More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/las-vegas-nv?lid=12840625 (RLNE5363450)

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3726 Hazelwood St Apt 20
3726 Hazelwood Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bed 1 bath condo ready for immediate move in! Comes with stove and fridge in unit, washer and dryer on site! Deposit deferment available to help with move in costs! Make this your home today! Text haley at 7252615469 for more

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Twain 3
454 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,123
450 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments near the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $259.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1614 Eastwood Dr
1614 Eastwood Drive, Las Vegas, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1718 sqft
1614 Eastwood Dr Available 07/06/20 Lovely Three Bedroom Home - Features wood laminates/ceramic flooring in common areas, 2 separate family rooms, a living room, granite counters, custom cabinets, all kitchen appliances included, fireplace, and
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Winchester, NV

Finding an apartment in Winchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

