Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM
8 Luxury Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Strip
2777 PARADISE Road
2777 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
6015 sqft
One of a kind custom 2 level Top floor penthouse showcasing 270 degrees of majestic view of the world's famous LV strip,mountains & 2 golf courses.Unique 6,421 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
3765 PACIFIC Street
3765 Pacific Street, Paradise, NV
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6360 sqft
This stunning 2 story furnished home boasts 6 bedrooms, 8 total bathrooms, pool, pool house, outdoor BBQ area, basketball court, and other amenities too numerous to mention! Rates will vary depending on the duration of occupancy, longer terms will
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
The Strip
1 Hughes Center Drive
1 Hughes Center Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,500
2913 sqft
Indulge in sophistication in this elegant Park Towers unit. The entry foyer opens to a spacious living room with floor to ceiling windows that allow for magnificent Strip and city views.
Results within 10 miles of Winchester
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Mira Villas
8909 Greensboro Lane
8909 Greensboro Lane, Las Vegas, NV
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
8000 sqft
GORGEOUS CUSTOM HOME ON DOUBLE FAIRWAY HOMESITE**6 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE/MEDIA ROOM,OFFICE AND FLEX ROOM**CHEFS KITCHEN**MASTER BEDROOM WITH SITTING ROOM,BALCONY AND VIEWS OF COURSE**MASTER BATH HAS FIREPLACE,JACUZZI TUB,DOUBLE SINK,BIDET,SAUNA ROOM
1 of 50
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
MacDonald Highlands
587 Saint Croix Street
587 Saint Croix Street, Henderson, NV
7 Bedrooms
$35,000
13706 sqft
Luxuriate in thrilling Strip/mountain/golf course views providing majestic framework for an incredible architectural masterpiece.
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Green Valley South
144 Augusta
144 Augusta Street, Henderson, NV
7 Bedrooms
$14,999
10443 sqft
GOLF FRONT ESTATE, GUARD GATED GRAND LEGACY CUSTOM ESTATES. TOTAL OF 10,443 SF. 10" THICK CONCRETE CONSTRUCTION OFFERS ENERGY SAVINGS. SUPER LOW UTILITY BILLS. ELEGANT HOME BUILT USING SUPERIOR CRAFTSMANSHIP.
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Mira Villas
9101 ALTA Drive
9101 Alta Drive, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
2092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single family living in a high rise condo! Ultra rare double-master condominium with built-in office and over 5,700 square feet of private landscaped backyard that includes a large built-in BBQ, gardens and stunning iron gazebo.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
MacDonald Ranch
13 CLOUD CHASER Boulevard
13 Cloud Chaser, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
6143 sqft
Meticulous planning, construction expertise & a stunning design created this modern masterpiece. Disappearing glass pocket doors to enjoy breathtaking panoramic strip views. Infinity-edge pool & a sunken fire pit.
