Apartment List
/
NV
/
winchester
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:00 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Winchester renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2700 Las Vegas
2700 Las Vegas Blvd S, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1251 sqft
WELL KEPT, UPGRADED CONDO ON THE STRIP * FULLY FURNISHED W/ UPGRADED FLOORING * 2 MASTERS ON OPPOSITE ENDS OF THE UNIT * MAIN MASTER INCLUDES SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB WITH JETS * GOOD SIZED ROOMS AND OPEN GREAT ROOM WITH BALCONY AND AMAZING VIEWS *

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
360 E. Desert Inn Rd #1203
360 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
360 E.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2855 GEARY Place
2855 Geary Pl, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,795
761 sqft
Golf course View in Las Vegas County Club. Rare. LEASE TERM AND PRICE NEGOTIABLE .MINUTES FORM THE STRIPS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT .Beautiful strip View and Gulf course Views Full Furnished Turn-key Unit. Walk -IN closets in MASTER & Hall.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2700 LAS VEGAS Boulevard
2700 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1284 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO FOR LEASE. ON THE 37TH FLOOR WITH UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE WORLD-FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP. CHEF'S KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (SUBZERO AND BOSCH).

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
850 East Desert Inn
850 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1460 sqft
Fabulous High Rise Apartment is located DIRECTLY behind the Las Vegas Convention Center and is located 1 mile from the Strip.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
Rancho Oakey
8 Units Available
ReNew 2900
2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1319 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-story townhomes are newly renovated inside and out. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood flooring, patio/balcony, on-site laundry. Updated fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
51 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Aya
3600 University Center Dr., Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$665
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
868 sqft
Ranging from studios to three-bedroom layouts, these apartment homes near Boulevard Mall offer walk-in closets, private outdoor spaces and covered parking. Amenities include a gym, a pool, and a basketball court.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,155
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Vio
764 East Twain Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$690
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1250 sqft
One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring walk-in closets, covered parking, and plush carpet. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a playground. Near stores like Target and Best Buy, and close to UNLV.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:09am
12 Units Available
Olive Grove
4450 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1102 sqft
Located just off Route 501, this unique, pet-friendly neighborhood offers comfort and elegance. The one- and two-bedroom apartments offer in-unit washers and dryers, included internet/cable and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:15am
10 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Paradise Palms
2 Units Available
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$798
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near UNLV campus with quick access to I-15 and I-215 for commuters. One- and two-bedroom floor plans feature garden tubs, self-cleaning ovens and more. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Toscana Apartments
4550 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1047 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with full-sized washers and dryers, plush carpeting, window coverings, and all kitchen appliances. Off East Sahara just blocks from Albertson's and Las Vegas High School.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Cambridge
3825 Cambridge Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
504 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to UNLV! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $249.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
220 East Flamingo Road
220 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1017 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom condo W/Balcony, Fully Furnished**Travertine/Marble Floors**Fully equipped Kitchen with SS/appliances**granite counter top**breakfast counter**Washer/Dryer located in unit***This luxury community offers pools**spas**gym**tennis

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
260 East FLAMINGO Road
260 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,500
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This gorgeous Calais model is fully furnished, has dark cherry cabinets and is fully upgraded with travertine flooring, crown molding and granite counter tops.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
210 FLAMINGO Road
210 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
974 sqft
Come see this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo!! Kitchen has granite counters, tile, and carpet flooring, all appliances are included, tons of amenities!! (pool, spa, exercise room, guard-gated). Sorry, no pets, please.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
230 East FLAMINGO Road
230 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
974 sqft
This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is located in the wonderful Meridian. The unit has a open floor plan great for entertaining from kitchen to living room to the great balcony.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
260 Flamingo
260 E Flamingo Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1006 sqft
Bring your suitcase & kick up your heels. The Meridian private residence has everything you need to live a luxurious lifestyle in the heart of Las Vegas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Winchester, NV

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Winchester renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Winchester 1 BedroomsWinchester 2 BedroomsWinchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinchester 3 BedroomsWinchester Apartments with BalconyWinchester Apartments with Garage
Winchester Apartments with GymWinchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinchester Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWinchester Apartments with ParkingWinchester Apartments with Pool
Winchester Apartments with Washer-DryerWinchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinchester Furnished ApartmentsWinchester Luxury PlacesWinchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NV
Whitney, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada