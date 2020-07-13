Apartment List
NV
winchester
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

270 Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
$
6 Units Available
Winchester
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$799
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3087 CAPISTRANO CT
3087 Capistrano Court, Winchester, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Beautiful short term rental home , COMPLETELY furnished and all utilities included - Come and see this beautiful single story mini palace, ready for you and your family. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with beds and bedding.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way
462 Las Casitas Way, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
986 sqft
COMING SOON! MI 7/15th Refurbished-2 car Garage-Townhouse - MINUTES FROM STRIP!! East side 2 bedroom,1 1/2 bath,2 story town home. Nice townhome features roomy kitchen w/garden window & plenty of counter space opening to large living area.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Strip
2700 S. Las Vegas Blvd #603
2700 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1467 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BR LUXURY CONDO AT SKY LAS VEGAS ON THE 6TH FLOOR - LARGER 2 BR UNIT WITH MARBLE FLOORING AND EDGING THROUGHOUT* 2 BALCONIES WITH FABULOUS LAS VEGAS VIEWS!* CROWN MOLDING IN BEDROOMS* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* BREAKFAST BAR KITCHEN WITH

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
178 GREENBRIAR TOWNHOUSE Way
178 Greenbriar Townhouse Way, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1320 sqft
Cozy 1 Bed, 1.5 Bath home, open floorplan, wood-burning fireplace, detached garage. Balcony off of the Master bedroom and a spacious patio. Large kitchen w/ Appliances included.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
578 Tam O Shanter
578 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1800 sqft
Spectacular 2 story English brick townhome located in the Las Vegas Country Club just minutes away from the strip. 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths, large living room with formal dining room, open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
650 Oakmont Avenue
650 Oakmont Avenue, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
761 sqft
1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom on Golf Course * in the Heart of the Las Vegas Country Club * Minutes from the Las Vegas Strip * Patio Overlooks Hole 16 * Community Pool and Exercise Room * Large Open Space * Close to Shopping!

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
861 Vegas Valley Drive
861 Vegas Valley Drive, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2256 sqft
Custom 2 story. Golf and some strip views. Big brick bar-b-que. Impressive soaring ceilings, granite-topped island chef's kitchen with nook. Opens to a big fireplace in the family room. Tons of french doors, charm style. Quality formal dining room.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3125 PINEHURST Drive
3125 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Come see this wonderful property! This unit boasts a close proximity to the Las Vegas Strip! Many of the exciting and entertaining attractions of Las Vegas are just a short drive away.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
2937 Klinger Circle
2937 Klinger Circle, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
4492 sqft
Two bedroom two bathroom second level unit. This unit features laminate wood flooring in kitchen, dining room and living room. Carpet in both bedrooms. Granite counter tops in kitchen with all appliances included.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
322 Karen Avenue
322 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,695
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renters Warehouse Presents: AVAILABLE ASAP, This Beautiful Turnberry Towers condo on 26th floor with southern view of valley. Unit features wood floors throughout, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, walk-in closet in bedroom. 814 sf, 1.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3181 PINEHURST Drive
3181 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
GORGEOUS TWO BEDROOM TOWN HOME W/ 1 CAR GARAGE IN LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB. FANTASTIC VIEWS OF THE COURSE* SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN W/ LARGE LIVING ROOM* UPDATED KITCHEN W/ AMPLE STORAGE* UPGRADED BATHS* COZY MASTER BEDROOM W/ GOLF COURSE VIEWS*

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
2679 McLeod
2679 Mcleod Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
887 sqft
This lovely 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath unit is a 2nd level unit featuring fresh paint and large roomy balcony and a 1 car attached garage with W/D hookups. Sparking community pool and mature landscaping through-out. Priced right and won't last long.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
2855 GEARY Place
2855 Geary Pl, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,795
761 sqft
Golf course View in Las Vegas County Club. Rare. LEASE TERM AND PRICE NEGOTIABLE .MINUTES FORM THE STRIPS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGHOUT .Beautiful strip View and Gulf course Views Full Furnished Turn-key Unit. Walk -IN closets in MASTER & Hall.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
The Strip
350 East Desert Inn Road
350 E Desert Inn Rd, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
849 sqft
Condo located walking distance to convention center .Park like community grounds. View Encore Wynn Casino. Fully remodeled .2 Bedroom 1Bath . Centrally located near Strip.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
2680 Kline
2680 Kline Circle, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
4492 sqft
LOVELY TOWNHOME - 2 STORIES - ALL BEDROOMS ARE UPSTAIRS - 2BD/1.5 BATH - NEW TWO TONE PAINT

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
2967 Pinehurst
2967 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1546 sqft
From the minute you pull into the Las Vegas Country Club gates, you will realize you are somewhere special. Old Vegas feel, tons of history, huge trees lining the streets and the oldest private golf course in Las Vegas.

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
945 VEGAS VALLEY DR Drive
945 Vegas Valley Drive, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2493 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL - LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES! 3Bd/2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Winchester
850 East Desert Inn
850 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1460 sqft
Fabulous High Rise Apartment is located DIRECTLY behind the Las Vegas Convention Center and is located 1 mile from the Strip.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
The Strip
2777 PARADISE Road
2777 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
6015 sqft
One of a kind custom 2 level Top floor penthouse showcasing 270 degrees of majestic view of the world's famous LV strip,mountains & 2 golf courses.Unique 6,421 sq.ft.

1 of 20

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
3000 LIBERTY Circle
3000 Liberty Circle North, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1645 sqft
Completely redone, fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, features HUGE den & pool! Large corner lot. Brand new flooring & paint throughout, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen. All appliances included. Large covered patio in back.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
The Strip
2747 PARADISE Road
2747 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1634 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
EXTRAORDINARY HIGH FLOOR LARGE 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN/OFFICE SITTING LOUNGE. BEAUTIFUL STRIP, DOWNTOWN AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS!!! MASSIVE AMOUNTS OF CUSTOM CLOSETS MAKES THIS UINIT TRULY SPECTACULAR AND SPECIAL.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
41 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Winchester, NV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Winchester apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

