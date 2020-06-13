Apartment List
/
NV
/
winchester
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

210 Apartments for rent in Winchester, NV with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2679 McLeod
2679 Mcleod Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
887 sqft
This lovely 2 Bedroom 1.5 bath unit is a 2nd level unit featuring fresh paint and large roomy balcony and a 1 car attached garage with W/D hookups. Sparking community pool and mature landscaping through-out. Priced right and won't last long.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way
462 Las Casitas Way, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
986 sqft
462 Las Casitas Way - Las Casitas Way Available 06/15/20 COMING SOON! MI 6/15th Refurbished-2 car Garage-Townhouse - MINUTES FROM STRIP!! East side 2 bedroom,1 1/2 bath,2 story town home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
360 E. Desert Inn Rd #1203
360 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
360 E.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
614 TAM O SHANTER
614 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1712 sqft
Downtown living in this contemporary townhome. Open floor plan w/ marble floor downstairs and lush carpeting upstairs. Asteroid chandelier & Nelson bubble light. Granite counters, stainless professional stove & wine fridge.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2700 Las Vegas
2700 Las Vegas Blvd S, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1251 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR LINK: https://youtu.be/spRlO-Urz5k - Sky LV Luxury Condo - 19th floor on the Strip ~ Stunning City, Mountain & Strip VIEWS with floor to ceiling windows, wrap around glass railing balcony.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
1002 Tam O Shanter
1002 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,275
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RARE OPPORTUNITY** 1 STORY BRICK ENGLISH COUNTRY COTTAGE*IN PHENOMENAL LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB*3 MINS "WYNN ENCORE" *NESTLED RIGHT ON THE LUSH GREEN GOLF COURSE*ADJ.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2829 Queens Courtyard
2829 Queens Courtyard Drive, Winchester, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3064 sqft
FABULOUS VIEWS of the Las Vegas Strip & lush greens of the Exclusive “Las Vegas Country Club.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2830 Karen Avenue
2830 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
4492 sqft
Beautiful light and bright (850-900sft) second story 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Large private balcony with attached one car garage. Community Pool.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
322 Karen
322 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM WITH DUAL PATIOS OFF EACH BEDRROOM WITH VIEWS OF BOTH SIDES OF THE TOWER.WALKING DISTANCE TO THE LAS VEGAS STRIP, SHOPPING CENTERS, CONVENTION CENTER AND MORE. GORGEOUS WOOD FLOORS AND 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
350 East Desert Inn Road
350 E Desert Inn Rd, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
849 sqft
Condo located walking distance to convention center .Park like community grounds. View Encore Wynn Casino. Fully remodeled .2 Bedroom 1Bath . Centrally located near Strip.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2700 LAS VEGAS Boulevard
2700 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1284 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED CONDO FOR LEASE. ON THE 37TH FLOOR WITH UNOBSTRUCTED VIEWS OF THE WORLD-FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP. CHEF'S KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (SUBZERO AND BOSCH).

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2567 KAREN
2567 Karen Avenue, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1190 sqft
VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM PATIO HOME INCLUDING A 1 CAR GARAGE! HOME FEATURES TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WET BAR, DINING AREA, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. EXCELLENT CONDITION. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
2967 Pinehurst
2967 Pinehurst Drive, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1546 sqft
From the minute you pull into the Las Vegas Country Club gates, you will realize you are somewhere special. Old Vegas feel, tons of history, huge trees lining the streets and the oldest private golf course in Las Vegas.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2857 PARADISE Road
2857 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful FULLY FURNISHED, two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit on the 16th Floor with TWO Balconies in Tower 2!! Granite countertops, marble and hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, Gorgeous light fixtures and window coverings!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
850 East Desert Inn
850 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1460 sqft
Fabulous High Rise Apartment is located DIRECTLY behind the Las Vegas Convention Center and is located 1 mile from the Strip.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Winchester
1 Unit Available
530 TAM O SHANTER
530 Tam O Shanter, Winchester, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1800 sqft
LOVELY GUARD GATED COMMUNITY, LAS VEGAS COUNTRY CLUB TOWNHOUSE. NEAR HOSPITAL & SHOPS. FRESHLY PAINTED, AND NEWLY INSTALLED LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS. ALL NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. UNIT COMES WITH WASHER & DRYER. COMMUNITY POOL JUST ACROSS FROM THE UNIT.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
2777 PARADISE Road
2777 Paradise Road, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
6015 sqft
One of a kind custom 2 level Top floor penthouse showcasing 270 degrees of majestic view of the world's famous LV strip,mountains & 2 golf courses.Unique 6,421 sq.ft.

1 of 20

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
Winchester
1 Unit Available
3000 LIBERTY Circle
3000 Liberty Circle North, Winchester, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1645 sqft
Completely redone, fully furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, features HUGE den & pool! Large corner lot. Brand new flooring & paint throughout, updated bathrooms, updated kitchen. All appliances included. Large covered patio in back.
Results within 1 mile of Winchester
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Rancho Oakey
9 Units Available
ReNew 2900
2900 El Camino Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$840
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1319 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and single-story townhomes are newly renovated inside and out. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, spacious closets, wood flooring, patio/balcony, on-site laundry. Updated fitness center.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
Contact for Availability
Las Vegas Grand
818 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,155
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1883 sqft
Located right off I-15, this apartment complex boasts a great location near downtown Las Vegas. The community also includes access to covered parking, concierge service, swimming pool, fitness center and guest clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
49 Units Available
Evoq Apartment Homes
3550 Paradise Rd, Paradise, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1044 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Skyline Parc
3675 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
891 sqft
Prime location in Paradise close to I-15, shopping and dining. One- and two-bedroom units with balcony or patio, all-electric kitchens, and central air and heating. Two swimming pools and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
52 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Winchester, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Winchester renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Winchester 1 BedroomsWinchester 2 BedroomsWinchester 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWinchester 3 BedroomsWinchester Apartments with BalconyWinchester Apartments with Garage
Winchester Apartments with GymWinchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWinchester Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWinchester Apartments with ParkingWinchester Apartments with Pool
Winchester Apartments with Washer-DryerWinchester Dog Friendly ApartmentsWinchester Furnished ApartmentsWinchester Luxury PlacesWinchester Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NV
Whitney, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada